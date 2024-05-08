Promoting EASA Compliant Regulatory Training Standards
ARTSA invites aviation regulatory training providers to join a prestigious community dedicated to excellence in aviation safety and regulatory training.SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association (ARTSA) invites aviation regulatory training providers to join a prestigious community dedicated to excellence in aviation safety and regulatory training. ARTSA, a not-for-profit organization, is committed to advancing regulatory training standards in compliance with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
Why Join ARTSA?
As a member of ARTSA, you will benefit from alignment with the highest EASA-compliant standards, demonstrating a commitment to quality and professionalism. Membership offers a range of benefits:
Uphold Excellence: Showcase a commitment to the highest standards of aviation safety and regulatory training.
Global Network: Connect with peers, experts, and organizations worldwide, opening doors to collaborative opportunities and sharing knowledge.
Professional Growth: Access a platform designed for development, including the latest industry insights, trends, and regulatory updates.
Voice Ideas: Full members can shape the future of aviation training by voting in General Assemblies and participating in decision-making processes.
Recognition: Be recognized as part of an elite group of training providers who are dedicated to advancing aviation regulatory training.
Membership Benefits:
Influence: Exercise a right to vote and influence ARTSA's direction and policies.
Networking: Attend member-exclusive events, such as Board Meetings and General Assemblies.
Professional Development: Participate in seminars, workshops, and conferences that foster skill enhancement and industry compliance.
Visibility: Increase visibility and credibility through association with ARTSA's respected brand. Members can display the ARTSA logo on their home page.
Resources: Access resources tailored to support an organization's growth and adherence to regulatory standards.
How to Join?
To begin the journey to becoming an ARTSA member, submit a written request along with credentials to office@ARTSA.aero. This opportunity allows you to contribute to a safer aviation future and be recognized for contributing to excellence.
Membership Categories:
Full Membership: For those leading the way in training provision, with full voting rights.
Associate Membership (Corporate & Individual): Support ARTSA's mission and enjoy benefits without voting obligations.
Honorary Membership: Contribute to our goals without fees, honoured as esteemed supporters.
Membership Fee Structure:
Full Member: Application Fee: €500 | Annual Fee: €750
Associate Member (Company): Application Fee: €500 | Annual Fee: €500
Associate Member (Individual): Application Fee: €300 | Annual Fee: €300
Commit to Excellence:
As a member, adhere to our Code of Conduct, which embodies integrity, professionalism, and respect. You will be a standard-bearer for best practices in the aviation training sector.
Take Action Now:
Don't miss this opportunity! Contact ARTSA today to begin your application process and join those driving the future of aviation regulatory training.
Enahnce Your Training. Expand Your Horizons. Enrich The Industry. Join ARTSA Today!
For more information, please reach out to our head office in Sofia or inquire via the contact details provided. We are eager to welcome you aboard!
Aviation Regulatory Training Standards Association
ARTSA
office@artsa.aero
