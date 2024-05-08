Submit Release
“Shinobi-Zato Character Birthday Event” Begins May 1st, Celebrating the Birthdays of Naruto and Friends

Fans gathered in Shinobi-Zato to celebrate Naruto's birthday

Birthday card with an original Shinobi-Zato design

Character birthdays will be celebrated throughout a full year

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular attraction “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” at anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori", located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, will hold the “Shinobi-Zato Character Birthday Event” from May 1st, 2024. Exclusive to the Shinobi-Zato area, the event is held to celebrate the birthdays of popular characters from "Naruto Shippuden" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations".

At the event, original birthday cards will be prepared to celebrate birthdays of characters who have held events at Shinobi-Zato so far. During the two-week period before and after each character's birthday, visitors who tell staff members, “I came to celebrate [Character Name]'s birthday”, will receive a limited-edition birthday card, joining fellow Naruto fans in this exclusive birthday event that can only be celebrated in Shinobi-Zato.

■Summary
Event Period: Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 – Wednesday, April 30th, 2025
Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (last admission 8:00 p.m.)
Admission Fee: Adults (12 years old and up) 3,300 yen, Children (5-11 years old) 1,200 yen
※All prices include tax.
※Children must be accompanied by an adult for admission.
※Children under 5 years old are admitted free of charge.
Content: Original birthday cards featuring illustrations of all characters who have held events at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato to date. During the two-week period before and after each character's birthday (one week prior and one week after), visitors can obtain a birthday card by telling the staff that they came to celebrate a certain character's birthday.
URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

