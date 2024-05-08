‘Effective Communication Strategies – How to Communicate with Someone Who Has Dementia’ Event May 15th

This is a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association:

The public is invited to “Effective Communication Strategies – how to communicate with someone who has dementia” on Wednesday May 15th from 2:30 – 3:30 at Silvercrest, 2141 Tydd St, Eureka in the community room.

Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions, and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Presenters will be Chief Program Officer, Claire Day and Senior Manager, Vanessa Souza, LCSW, both of the Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California and Northern Nevada.

Day has been on staff of the Alzheimer’s Association since 2001 and oversees all care and support operations research initiatives. She is a clinical social worker and has more than 20 years of experience as a family and professional educator in dementia care. In 2018, Day was appointed the Chapter Lead for the U.S. Study to Protect Brain Health Through Lifestyle Interventions to Reduce Risk (US POINTER) in California in partnership with UC Davis.

Souza is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with a focus on supporting older adults. She has a particular interest in ensuring people living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and their family and friends, have the knowledge needed to prepare for the future.

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Senior Community Engagement Manager, Kim Coelho, at (707) 832-4577 x1240 or email: [email protected]