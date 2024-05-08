Indxx Forms a Joint Venture (JV) with FnGuide to Bring Global Indexing Solutions to Korea

Indxx

MIAMI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indxx, a provider of indexing solutions for exchange traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce a joint venture (JV) with FnGuide, Korea's largest private index provider. This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing client services and conducting joint sales efforts within the Korean market.

Indxx has been revolutionizing the indexing industry for over 15 years. Currently, Indxx has more than 145 products and over $25 billion in assets track its indices in major geographies worldwide, including the US, Central and South America, UK, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Israel, and Australia. FnGuide started its index business in 2006 and is the largest private index company in Korea, with more than KRW15 trillion in AUM (approx. $11.02 billion) in ETFs tracking its indices.

This joint venture combines Indxx's extensive experience in global indexing with FnGuide's strong sales capabilities to offer a comprehensive range of global indexing solutions to domestic clients. The goal of the joint venture is to deliver high-quality indices, quickly and cost-effectively to the Korean market, positioning itself as Korea's premier provider of specialized global indexes.

Rahul Sen Sharma, President & Co-CEO at Indxx said, “By joining forces with FnGuide, we are embarking on a journey of shared vision, mutual growth, and enormous opportunities. Together, we aim to leverage our strengths, amplify our impact, and pioneer new frontiers in the indexing industry to benefit our clients. We are extremely excited about this partnership with Korea’s leading private index provider.”

Chandan Kumar GV, Vice President, Client Engagement added, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with FnGuide to drive mutual success within the dynamic Korean market. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge global indexing solutions that meet the evolving needs of investors in the region.”

HeeSoo Kim, Executive Director of FnGuide Index Division, said "We are confident that this joint venture will create strong synergies by combining our index development and marketing capabilities. We expect this to be a distinct milestone in maximizing the satisfaction of financial investment institutions and investors by providing innovative and diverse global indexes that meet the needs of domestic investors in a timely manner."

About Indxx

Founded in 2005, Indxx aims to deliver innovative and custom indexing and calculation solutions to the investment management community at large.

Indxx and products tracking its indices have been nominated for and received numerous awards, including ‘Index Provider of the Year’ at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2022 & 2023, ‘Best Index Provider - Emerging Markets ETFs’ at the ETF Express US Awards in October 2020, and ‘Most Innovative ETF Index Provider’ for the Americas at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards in July 2018.