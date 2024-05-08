Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 09, 2024

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 09, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #1

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #2

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #3

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Blossom Hill, Inc. DBA Center Ridge House

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Franklin Ohio Air Quality Development Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District VI - McAlister's

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hardin Hardin Northern Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Jackson Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton Solid Waste Management District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Victory Academy of Toledo

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Mahoning Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Westfield Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Pike Pike Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Seneca Fostoria City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Wayne Milton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Marshallville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

