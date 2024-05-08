Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 09, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 09, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #1
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #2
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #3
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Blossom Hill, Inc. DBA Center Ridge House
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Franklin
|Ohio Air Quality Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District VI - McAlister's
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Hardin Northern Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Jackson
|Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Victory Academy of Toledo
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Westfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Pike
|Pike Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Seneca
|Fostoria City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Wayne
|Milton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Marshallville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
