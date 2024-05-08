Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 09, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 09, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #1
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #2
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Harpersfield-Geneva Joint Economic Development District #3
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Blossom Hill, Inc. DBA Center Ridge House
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Franklin Ohio Air Quality Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Green Township - City of Cheviot Joint Economic Development District VI - McAlister's
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hardin Hardin Northern Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Jackson Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Victory Academy of Toledo
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Westfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Pike Pike Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Seneca Fostoria City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Wayne Milton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Marshallville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

