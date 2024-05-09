RSG Distribution and Visionaries Film Festival combine Forces for 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready Set Go Distribution and Khanna Media LLC – Visionaries Film Festival® joined forces this week to offer aspiring film makers not only a Film Festival to showcase their talents and look to earn the accolades of their industry peers but now have the ability to interface one on one with a top distribution company in RSG.
“I was super excited to be able to sit with Vihan and create a dynamic that would allow him to offer his film directors and producers a chance to find ethical, professional and friendly distribution partners to enable them to fulfill their fiduciary needs through licensing and paid platforms. “Gregg Sharp – President of RSG stated
“Film festivals are a hard product to build and maintain and it is our hope that Visionaries Film Festival now has another key brick in their framework to grow to great heights.” said Sharp
Vihan Khanna CEO of Visionaries Film Festival also echoed similar sentiments “My mission has always been to give a platform to the next generation of filmmakers, and I'm excited that we can now help them spread their films beyond the film festival!”
Khanna also relayed this years growth initiative in 2024, “This year we added our Visionary Women category that allowed us to expand to a second day for our festival. We believe that our next steps in multicultural categories will position us as one of the more sought-after film festivals in California and potentially the US.”
To Reach Vihan and for more information on how to submit your films for the 2024 follow the link
Submissions at FilmFreeway.com/Visionariesfilmfestival and find Vihan at VisionariesFestival@gmail.com
And to reach RSG Distribution and Gregg Sharp email him at GreggRSG@Gmail.com or call 619-395-1348. www.readysetgofilms.com
