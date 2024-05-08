VertexCom Introduces Broyce Control as New SECC Supplier
EINPresswire.com/ -- VertexCom, a leading provider of smart charging communication chips, announces collaboration with Broyce Control, a UK-based designer and manufacturer of quality electronic protection and control equipment. Together, the two parties unveil a line of HomePlug GreenPHY Powerline Communication (PLC) modules designed for electric vehicle (EV) charging compliant with the ISO 15118 protocol, the basis of the Combined Charging System (CCS) and North American Charging Standard (NACS).
The line of new competitive modules from Broyce Control has the model name GP-0X and has been engineered on the basis of VertexCom GreenPHY chipset MSE1021+MSEX24-i. The chipset has passed interoperability tests with existing solutions in all markets (EVCC and SECC), allowing Broyce Control to develop SECC (Supply Equipment Communication Controller) with the following features:
- Designed specifically for EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment)
- Compliant with IEC/ISO 15118-3
- 3.3V DC operation
- Built-in overvoltage protection
- Industrial temperature range operation
- Line-driver included resulting in greater noise immunity and allowing longer cable runs
- Low profile, small form factor design utilizing single-sided components
- Surface mount assembly suitable for reflow soldering
- Plug in options of some modules available
GP-01 - A GreenPHY compliant PLC modem integrating a GreenPHY transceiver and line driver, complete with filtering mechanisms to enable direct connection to a 1:1:1 signal transformer. The module can be communicated with, using either its slave SPI interface or through the much faster RMII Ethernet (MAC-MAC) interface.
GP-02 - A Green PHY compliant PLC modem equipped with an onboard transformer and coupling components, designed for seamless connection to customer CP line.
“Our collaboration with Broyce Control marks another milestone in the development of the e-mobility ecosystem,” said Benjamin Ou, Assistant Vice President at VertexCom. “Combining our expertise in communication IC design with Broyce Control’s excellence in module development, we enable EV charging system developers to streamline research and development activities and provide end users with a reliable charging experience.”
“We are excited to partner with VertexCom as they share our ethos, of technical support, customer service and market leading lead times,” stated David Gough, Director Broyce Control Ltd. “The VertexCom chipset has given Broyce a great platform for its various GreenPHY modules. This enables us to support both AC and DC EV chargepost manufacturing customers who already use Broyce RCMs and IMDs. All our GreenPHY modules include onboard line drivers to ensure reliability and robustness over long cable runs.”
About VertexCom
VertexCom is a brand of world-class communication chips and networking software for long-range, large-scale IoT, smart grids, and automotive applications. The offer includes a complete communication solution including Wi-SUN, HomePlug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, VertexCom participates in the development of Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 as well as G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification. For additional information, please visit: www.vertexcom.com
About Broyce Control
Broyce Control has over 60 years of experience as a leading UK designer and manufacturer of protection and control equipment in the Industrial sector, with nearly 10 years focus on renewables and in particular EV charging solutions. We offer a wide range of RCMs, ELRs, IMDs and now GreenPHY modules. For additional information, please visit: https://broycecontrol.com
