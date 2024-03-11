VertexCom VC735X Certified as Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 Ready (PHY Layer) 863-876MHz & CTBU, Accumulates Four FAN 1.1 Certificates
HSINCHU, TAIWAN, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VertexCom, a leader in communication chip and networking software design, announces that Wi-SUN SoC VC735X has been certified as Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 Ready (PHY Layer only) 863-876 MHz and Certified Test Bed Unit (CTBU) for the 863-876 MHz frequency band. Therefore, in addition to previously supported regions the VC735X SoC can be used in Europe, India, and Singapore.
The news comes after the solution has already obtained the same certification for the 902-928 MHz and 920-928 Mhz frequency bands. Supporting those frequency bands means that VertexCom VC735X can be used in North America, Brazil, and Japan. Altogether, the multiple certificates issued by Wi-SUN Alliance ensure that VertexCom VC735X can support applications in multiple regions’ Sub-GHz frequencies.
VertexCom VC735X is a next-generation Wi-SUN FAN RF Mesh Wireless SoC supporting the Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 protocol with backwards compatibility with Wi-SUN FAN 1.0. The SoC features OFDM/FSK concurrency, making for an ideal solution in smart utility, smart city and other IoT applications, from energy meters, street lights, to solar panels and agriculture.
Some features of the Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 protocol update include:
1. Higher data rate
The new OFDM PHY specification supports a data rate increase from 150 kbps to 2.4 Mbps.
VertexCom VC735X can support a data rate of up to 3.6 Mbps with 64-QAM proprietary data rate.
2. Multiple transmission rate switching
VertexCom VC735X can support selective switching between FSK, and OFDM, and different transmission rates.
VertexCom continues to participate in the Wi-SUN Alliance Working Group and contributes to the development of Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 technical specification. The VC735X wireless SoC has been certified as CTBU—Certified Test Bed Unit—the golden standard for testing the interoperability of Wi-SUN radio equipment. The recent certification brings the current number of Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 Ready certificates issued for VC735X to four.
