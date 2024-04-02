VertexCom and chargebyte Announce Availability of EV Charging Modules, Accelerate E-Mobility Infrastructure Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- VertexCom, a leading provider of smart charging communication chips, and chargebyte GmbH, a top electric vehicle (EV) charging communication module maker, announce availability of new charge controllers based on VertexCom HomePlug GreenPHY chipset MSE1021+MSEX24-i. Chargebyte's new SECC (Supply Equipment Communication Controller) modules, Charge Control D and PLC Stamp Multi VERT, support charging via Combined Charging System (CCS) based on the ISO 15118 standard.
The release of EV Charging modules comes after the establishment of a tripartite cooperation between VertexCom, chargebyte, and the European sales representative prisma sales. The newest charge controllers are not only backed by VertexCom chipset and chargebyte's expertise in designing powerline solutions, but also enable smooth integration into customer's systems at a competitive price.
Charge Control D and PLC Stamp Multi VERT have been designed specifically for EV charging systems in compliance with ISO 15118, the basis of CCS and NACS charging standards. The underlying chipset VertexCom MSE1021+MSEX24-i ensures reliable communication between the EV and EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) and interoperability with existing solutions on both sides of the communication link.
The Charge Control D is a compact charge controller for EVSE and provides all important features for AC and DC charging. It is DIN 70121 and ISO 15118 compliant and communicates between EVSE and EV via PWM signaling Control Pilot and Proximity Pilot.
Based on a Real-Time Operating System, the Charge Control D manages all the operations of a DC charging process, from communication with the vehicle to control of the power electronics and interaction with a backend. The controller has an interface which can be plugged onto a carrier board to enable the highest level of integration of a charge controller into a wallbox.
The PLC Stamp Multi VERT is a versatile powerline communication (PLC) module that can be interfaced with the host through either a traditional SPI interface or a 100BaseT Ethernet port.
"We are proud to support chargebyte's EV charge module offerings," stated Dr. HH Li, the President of VertexCom. "Thanks to the state-of-the-art modules, our clients will be able to expedite development by designing them directly into their EV charging systems, advancing the development of e-mobility infrastructure."
"We contribute significantly to the industrialization of intelligent charging infrastructure," said chargebyte's CEO Thomas Wagner. "We offer a wide range of expertise in all aspects of charging communication, from small communication modules to full featured charge controllers including ISO 15118 software stack. With VertexCom's GreenPHY chip, we can now offer the most cost-effective PLC modules on the market."
About VertexCom
VertexCom is a brand of world-class communication chips and networking software for long-range, large-scale IoT, smart grids, and automotive applications. The offer includes a complete communication solution including Wi-SUN, HomePlug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, VertexCom participates in the development of Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 as well as G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification. For additional information, please visit: www.vertexcom.com
About chargebyte
chargebyte supplies hardware and software products for all aspects of charging communication. With more than 10 years of experience in the field of powerline communication, the company offers solutions for the charging function in electric vehicles as well as in charging stations. The award-winning products rely on forward-looking technologies such as Vehicle-2-Grid, which turns vehicles into temporary energy storage devices. The products are developed and manufactured in Germany and are used worldwide. For additional information, please visit: chargebyte.com
Karvino LU
The release of EV Charging modules comes after the establishment of a tripartite cooperation between VertexCom, chargebyte, and the European sales representative prisma sales. The newest charge controllers are not only backed by VertexCom chipset and chargebyte's expertise in designing powerline solutions, but also enable smooth integration into customer's systems at a competitive price.
Charge Control D and PLC Stamp Multi VERT have been designed specifically for EV charging systems in compliance with ISO 15118, the basis of CCS and NACS charging standards. The underlying chipset VertexCom MSE1021+MSEX24-i ensures reliable communication between the EV and EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) and interoperability with existing solutions on both sides of the communication link.
The Charge Control D is a compact charge controller for EVSE and provides all important features for AC and DC charging. It is DIN 70121 and ISO 15118 compliant and communicates between EVSE and EV via PWM signaling Control Pilot and Proximity Pilot.
Based on a Real-Time Operating System, the Charge Control D manages all the operations of a DC charging process, from communication with the vehicle to control of the power electronics and interaction with a backend. The controller has an interface which can be plugged onto a carrier board to enable the highest level of integration of a charge controller into a wallbox.
The PLC Stamp Multi VERT is a versatile powerline communication (PLC) module that can be interfaced with the host through either a traditional SPI interface or a 100BaseT Ethernet port.
"We are proud to support chargebyte's EV charge module offerings," stated Dr. HH Li, the President of VertexCom. "Thanks to the state-of-the-art modules, our clients will be able to expedite development by designing them directly into their EV charging systems, advancing the development of e-mobility infrastructure."
"We contribute significantly to the industrialization of intelligent charging infrastructure," said chargebyte's CEO Thomas Wagner. "We offer a wide range of expertise in all aspects of charging communication, from small communication modules to full featured charge controllers including ISO 15118 software stack. With VertexCom's GreenPHY chip, we can now offer the most cost-effective PLC modules on the market."
About VertexCom
VertexCom is a brand of world-class communication chips and networking software for long-range, large-scale IoT, smart grids, and automotive applications. The offer includes a complete communication solution including Wi-SUN, HomePlug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, VertexCom participates in the development of Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 as well as G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification. For additional information, please visit: www.vertexcom.com
About chargebyte
chargebyte supplies hardware and software products for all aspects of charging communication. With more than 10 years of experience in the field of powerline communication, the company offers solutions for the charging function in electric vehicles as well as in charging stations. The award-winning products rely on forward-looking technologies such as Vehicle-2-Grid, which turns vehicles into temporary energy storage devices. The products are developed and manufactured in Germany and are used worldwide. For additional information, please visit: chargebyte.com
Karvino LU
VertexCom
info@vertexcom.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn