Glow + Flow Beauty Celebrates Another Grand Opening with a Week-Long Extravaganza

HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glow + Flow Beauty, LA’s newest destination for beauty lovers and explorers, is thrilled to announce its grand opening week from May 21-26 at its new location in Hawthorne located at 4361 West Rosecrans Ave. The retail beauty boutique will host a series of daily experiences featuring industry giants from the world of cosmetics, wellness, hairstyling, entrepreneurial success and those aiming to reimagine the shopping experience for women.

Glow + Flow Beauty is the brainchild of Luxury Maven, TV Host, Fashionista and Wedding Designer Diann Valentine, who ventured into the beauty retail space with Glow + Flow Beauty in Inglewood a few years ago and launched a synthetic hair brand SLAYYY Hair last year which has national distribution in TJ Maxx and Marshalls. “The beauty shopping experience for BIPOC women needed a transformation. Consumers craved a ‘remix’ in terms of the in-store experience, ‘wow factor’, engagement and education. And that’s what we deliver” says Valentine. “We look forward to expanding Glow + Flow Beauty nationwide through franchising opportunities.”

Glow + Flow Beauty Grand Opening Week will feature master classes by Beauty Founders and Celebrity Stylists, product demonstrations, collaborations with Influencers and Celebrities as well as support from businesses and organizations.

Event Highlights Include:

Tuesday, May 21 - Glamazon Cosmetics Takeover- 1-8pm

Join Kim Baker, founder of Glamazon Cosmetics, for a Master Class on makeup application finesse. The day concludes with an exclusive ‘Sip & Shop’ event for makeup and beauty experts.

Wednesday, May 22 - Wellness Wednesday with Claudine Cooper- 6-9pm

Fitness guru Claudine Cooper will lead a private workout session and panel discussion on maintaining beauty amid active lifestyles. Local fitness fanatics are invited to enjoy a juice bar and healthy snacks afterward.

Thursday, May 23 - Slay Your Crown – 6-8pm

A day dedicated to all things hair with workshops on styling curls, braids, wigs, and extensions. Celebrity and professional stylists will share their secrets to perfecting any look.

Friday, May 24 - Ribbon Cutting & Happy Hour- 12-8pm

Official opening with city dignitaries, a unique shopping experience with founders and celebrities, and a happy hour celebration.

Saturday, May 25 - Braintrust Beauty Bazaar- 10-6pm

Partnering with Braintrust Founders Studio, the day focuses on BIPOC beauty entrepreneurs offering insights on business growth, capital acquisition, and product showcasing.

Sunday, May 26 – Leap of Faith Celebration - 10-6pm

A celebration of community members and entrepreneurs who have made significant life changes, with a focus on beauty business success stories.

Diann Valentine emphasizes, "Glow + Flow is about the business of beauty for women of color. We want women in black and brown communities to feel celebrated and welcomed when they shop with us. We have created a fantasy fun factory where beauty, style, and wellness collide."



About Glow + Flow Beauty:

Glow + Flow Beauty is a chain of beauty supply stores catering to every aspect of beauty needs, from hair care supplies and cosmetics to personal health and wellness products. Dedicated to creating a welcoming space for black women and young girls, Glow + Flow stands as a guide and

celebrant of beauty in all its forms. For more information, visit www.glowandflowbeauty.com or watch the informational video here.

Join us in celebrating the grand opening of Glow + Flow Beauty in Hawthorne for an unforgettable week of beauty, learning, and empowerment.