Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 07, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 7, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:13 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative M. Brown.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, May 6, 2024

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania

Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 3, 2024, unless sooner recalled

by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 20, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of

Representatives; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses the week of May 20, 2024, it reconvene on Monday, June 3, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the

House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 422     State Government

HR 423     State Government

HR 424     Education

HR 425     Housing And Community Development

HR 426     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 427     Judiciary

                   

HB 2269   Judiciary

HB 2270   Finance

HB 2271   Transportation

HB 2272   Human Services

HB 2273   Liquor Control

 

SB 973      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 1139    Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1169      To Appropriations

HB 2017      To Appropriations

HB 2225      To Appropriations

 

SB 277         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 410        From State Government as Committed

 

HB 335        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1615      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1626      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1632      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2206      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 851        From Education as Amended

HB 1367      From Education as Amended

HB 2247      From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 2220      From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 1926      From State Government as Committed

 

SB 403         From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 559         From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 560         From Professional Licensure as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HR 113

HR 251

HR 292

 

HB 1743

HB 1958

HB 2138

HB 2208

 

SB 721

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 292

A Resolution recognizing the week of May 12 through 18, 2024, as "National Hospital Week" in Pennsylvania.         

200-1

HR 385

A Resolution designating April 18, 2024, as "Erie Day" in Pennsylvania.         

200-1

HR 414

A Resolution designating May 7, 2024, as "Cancer Action Day" in Pennsylvania to identify the burden of cancer and urge the advancement of legislation in support of cancer prevention, detection and treatment throughout this Commonwealth.     

199-2

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, May 8, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 07, 2024

