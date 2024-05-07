Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 07, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 7, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:13 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative M. Brown.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, May 6, 2024

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania

Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 3, 2024, unless sooner recalled

by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 20, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of

Representatives; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses the week of May 20, 2024, it reconvene on Monday, June 3, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the

House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 422 State Government

HR 423 State Government

HR 424 Education

HR 425 Housing And Community Development

HR 426 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 427 Judiciary

HB 2269 Judiciary

HB 2270 Finance

HB 2271 Transportation

HB 2272 Human Services

HB 2273 Liquor Control

SB 973 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 1139 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

Bills Recommitted

HB 1169 To Appropriations

HB 2017 To Appropriations

HB 2225 To Appropriations

SB 277 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 410 From State Government as Committed

HB 335 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1615 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1626 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1632 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2206 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 851 From Education as Amended

HB 1367 From Education as Amended

HB 2247 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HB 2220 From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 1926 From State Government as Committed

SB 403 From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 559 From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 560 From Professional Licensure as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HR 113

HR 251

HR 292

HB 1743

HB 1958

HB 2138

HB 2208

SB 721

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 292 A Resolution recognizing the week of May 12 through 18, 2024, as "National Hospital Week" in Pennsylvania. 200-1 HR 385 A Resolution designating April 18, 2024, as "Erie Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-1 HR 414 A Resolution designating May 7, 2024, as "Cancer Action Day" in Pennsylvania to identify the burden of cancer and urge the advancement of legislation in support of cancer prevention, detection and treatment throughout this Commonwealth. 199-2

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.