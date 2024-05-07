Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 07, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 7, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 4:13 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative M. Brown.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,
which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, May 6, 2024
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania
Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 3, 2024, unless sooner recalled
by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives
recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, May 20, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of
Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives
recesses the week of May 20, 2024, it reconvene on Monday, June 3, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the
House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 422 State Government
HR 423 State Government
HR 424 Education
HR 425 Housing And Community Development
HR 426 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 427 Judiciary
HB 2269 Judiciary
HB 2270 Finance
HB 2271 Transportation
HB 2272 Human Services
HB 2273 Liquor Control
SB 973 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 1139 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
Bills Recommitted
HB 1169 To Appropriations
HB 2017 To Appropriations
HB 2225 To Appropriations
SB 277 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 410 From State Government as Committed
HB 335 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1615 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1626 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1632 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 2206 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 851 From Education as Amended
HB 1367 From Education as Amended
HB 2247 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HB 2220 From Professional Licensure as Committed
HB 1926 From State Government as Committed
SB 403 From Professional Licensure as Committed
SB 559 From Professional Licensure as Committed
SB 560 From Professional Licensure as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HR 113
HR 251
HR 292
HB 1743
HB 1958
HB 2138
HB 2208
SB 721
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing the week of May 12 through 18, 2024, as "National Hospital Week" in Pennsylvania.
200-1
A Resolution designating April 18, 2024, as "Erie Day" in Pennsylvania.
200-1
A Resolution designating May 7, 2024, as "Cancer Action Day" in Pennsylvania to identify the burden of cancer and urge the advancement of legislation in support of cancer prevention, detection and treatment throughout this Commonwealth.
199-2
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.