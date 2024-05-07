City hosting Affordable Housing Celebration!

Join the City of Lawrence and community partners in celebrating Affordable Housing Month! Everyone is invited to this FREE, family-friendly event to learn more about the affordable housing projects happening throughout Lawrence.

The event will be held at the Lawrence Public Library Auditorium from 4:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23.

At the City of Lawrence, we’re working collaboratively toward increasing affordable housing throughout the community. We’re currently in our sixth year of the affordable housing trust fund, which has supported the development of over 550 new rental and homeownership homes.

Organizations who have received funding throughout the six years of the trust fund will be present at the event, including Lawrence Habitat for Humanity, Family Promise, Tenants to Homeowners, Lawrence Douglas County Housing Authority, and more. Attendees are encouraged to walk around and engage with different organizations to learn about affordable housing in the community.

There will also be a craft activity for children and swag for attendees to bring home!

