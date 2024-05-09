RadSite Seeks Nominations for Accreditation and Standards Committees
Volunteer Committees Support RadSite’s Six Accreditation Programs
RadSite’s committee system facilitates important peer review, ensuring that the standards development and accreditation review process is thorough and incorporates current quality-based requirements.”ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, is seeking candidates to serve on its volunteer committees for the 2024-2025 term. Committee terms run from July 1 to June 30 annually.
— Mary Ann Waldron, MBA
Committee members support standards development activities and make objective accreditation decisions. RadSite is seeking nominations for the following:
• The Accreditation Committee is charged with making accreditation determinations, supervising on-site and virtual audits, and reviewing RadSite’s accreditation policies.
• The Advanced Diagnostic Imaging (ADI) Standards Committee drafts and revises standards for CT, MRI, and Nuclear Medicine imaging systems and their associated specialty modules.
• The Cone Beam CT ADI Standards Committee drafts and revises standards for dental and medical Cone Beam CT imaging systems.
• The Remote Scanning Standards Workgroup is drafting RadSite’s new Remote Scanning Operation Accreditation Program.
To learn more about volunteering for one of RadSite’s advisory committees or to nominate a professional, please contact RadSite at info@radsitequality.com or (443) 440-5622.
“RadSite’s committee system facilitates important peer review, ensuring that both our standards development and accreditation review process is thorough and incorporates current quality-based requirements,” notes Mary Ann Waldron, MBA. “As a long-standing RadSite volunteer, I appreciate the in-depth discussions associated with key accreditation issues. RadSite staff invites constructive feedback from its committee members with a focus on improving the standards.” Mrs. Waldron currently serves on both the ADI Standards and the Accreditation Committees.
Volunteers from a broad cross-section of the healthcare industry participate in RadSite’s committees, including imaging suppliers, health care professionals, consumer representatives, business experts, employer representatives, association executives, and government officials.
“RadSite utilizes a broad array of experts to ensure objective and informed decision-making,” said Mark L. Casner, MBA, FACHE, and RadSite’s Chief Accreditation Officer. “RadSite’s 50+ committee volunteers promote transparency and accountability by key industry thought leaders to promote meaningful quality in the ADI field.”
RadSite has earned the reputation of offering an innovative and cost-effective choice for accreditation. RadSite’s ADI Accreditation Programs cover six key areas:
• Computed Tomography ADI Accreditation
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging ADI Accreditation
• Nuclear Medicine ADI Accreditation (including SPECT, PET and PET/CT)
• Dental Cone Beam CT ADI Accreditation
• Medical Cone Beam CT ADI Accreditation
• Remote Scanning Operations Accreditation (to be launched summer 2024).
“RadSite’s committee participants support RadSite’s mission to promote quality and performance-based imaging,” said Garry Carneal, RadSite’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Committee volunteers help ensure that our standards are properly developed and updated, and our accreditation review process is meaningful and consistent. Under RadSite’s governance structure, the Standards Committees approves our accreditation programs, and the Accreditation Committee approves each accreditation applicant.
To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com. To learn more about RadSite’s complimentary webinars, click here.
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite’s mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,500 imaging suppliers. The accreditation agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
