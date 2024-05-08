Fabcon Announces New Management Team To Enhance Operational Excellence and Drive Growth
Management team under new CEO Hamid Sarshar will spearhead strategic initiatives to take Fabcon to the next level.
Each member of our new management team brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success.”SANTA ANA, CA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabcon, a premier provider of precision metal fabrication and contract manufacturing services, announces the formation of its new management team under the leadership of CEO Hamid Sarshar. This leadership team is set to spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing operational excellence and driving growth.
The new management team at Fabcon comprises experienced leaders committed to the employees that make Fabcon’s vertically integrated operations successful and poised to strengthen Fabcon's position in the industry:
Francisco Palop, Vice President of Operations, brings extensive expertise in optimizing production processes and improving efficiency in both Santa Ana and Valencia locations. His leadership is expected to enhance Fabcon's operational capabilities and ensure superior service delivery to all clients.
Tom Campbell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will direct efforts by his experienced sales team to expand Fabcon's market presence and solidify customer relationships. Tom's strategic approach to sales and marketing is key to Fabcon's goal of achieving market leadership.
Mark Brushaber, Controller, will manage Fabcon's financial operations and reporting, ensuring the company's continued financial health and compliance. Mark's rigorous financial oversight is crucial as Fabcon pursues new opportunities for growth and profitability.
Olga Silva, Human Resources Manager, is tasked with overseeing organizational development and talent management. Olga's commitment to fostering a dynamic workplace culture and developing a skilled workforce aligns with Fabcon's core values and business objectives.
"Each member of our new management team brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success," said Hamid Sarshar, CEO of Fabcon. "Their diverse skills and deep industry knowledge are vital as we continue to innovate and improve our offerings to meet the needs of our customers."
Fabcon is excited about the future and confident in its new leadership team's ability to drive the company forward. For more information about Fabcon, please visit fabcon.com.
About Fabcon
Fabcon is a metal contract manufacturing company located in Santa Ana and Valencia, CA. For almost 50 years, Fabcon has been providing manufacturing services to a diverse range of customers and industries based in both domestic and international markets. The company is now a “One Stop” resource with a vertically integrated manufacturing facility that includes engineering design services, precision sheet metal, machining, electronic assembly, powder coat, paint, silk screen, final assembly & test as well as worldwide logistics. Learn more by visiting fabcon.com.
