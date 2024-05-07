MPD Seeks the Owners of Property Stolen from Construction Vans

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District Crime Suppression Team are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the companies or victims that had tools and construction equipment stolen from construction vans on Monday, April 22, 2023, between 5:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The locations of the thefts are listed below:

700 block of 24th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24067938

2800 block of New Mexico Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24060149

700 block of G Street, Northeast. CCN: 24969107

3100 block of O Street, Northwest. CCN: 24060169

The Second District Crime Suppression Team has recovered a large number of tools and construction equipment and is seeking to locate the owners of the property and return it to them. If anyone is aware of a construction company or contract employee of being a victim of theft from their vehicles, please contact Officer Brian Murray at [email protected] or Officer Yenli Almanzar at [email protected].

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

