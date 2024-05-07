May/June Art Show at Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center Features Winners of 2024 Student Bird Art Contest

This is a press release from the Redwood Region Audubon Society:

During May and June, copies of winning artwork from the 21st annual Student Bird Art Contest are on display at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center. In 2024, the contest, co-sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) and Redwood Region Audubon Society, in conjunction with mid-April’s Godwit Days Festival, received 660 entries from K-12 students throughout Humboldt County. The 44 entries that received cash prizes – 1st- through 3rd-place winners, divided into age categories, and five best bird in habitat awards – as well as 37 honorable mentions are included in the exhibition. Shows at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center featuring local art and photography are sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh. The Interpretive Center is located at 569 South G Street in Arcata and is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.