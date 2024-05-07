Free Bird Hike at SoHum Community Park May 11th

This is a press release from the Sanctuary Forest:

Join Sanctuary Forest and local birder and photographer Ann Constantino for a Birds of Southern Humboldt walk at Southern Humboldt Community Park on Saturday, May 11. We will check out the swift and swallow action under the bridge and then decide which way to proceed based on scouting during the previous week. We can expect to see nesting behavior and possibly some fledglings for many species, including Lazuli Buntings, Western Kingbirds, several species of swallow, Western Bluebirds, Bullocks Orioles and more. White-tailed Kites may be seen hunting, we will look for less common species such as the Grasshopper Sparrow and Chipping Sparrow, and we may get a glimpse of a Pileated Woodpecker.

RSVPs are suggested for all hikes as details are subject to change. Please meet at Tooby Park at 8am. The easy walk will last 2-3 hours. Participants should bring sturdy shoes, binoculars, lunch, water, and sun protection. Please no dogs. The hike is free of charge, though donations are gladly accepted and help us to offer this program year after year. Email [email protected] or call (707)986-1087 x 9# to RSVP. For more info, contact Ann Constantino at 707-296-8720. Hope to see you there!

Support from volunteers and local businesses make this program possible for Sanctuary Forest. Local businesses that have made generous contributions are: 101 Netlink, Benbow Inn, Blue Star Gas, Brass Rail Bar & Grill, Charlotte’s Perennial Gardens, Chautauqua Natural Foods, Spring & Justin Cogswell, Coffee Break, D. Perkins Events, Dazey’s Supply, Gyppo Ale Mill, Humboldt Redwood Company, J. Angus Publishing, J Café, Karen Miclette Insurance Agency, Lost Coast Energy, Madrone Realty, Mario’s Marina Bar, MerMaid Coastal Cleaning, Ned Harwood Construction, Pierson Building Center, Randall Sand & Gravel, Redwood Palace, Redwood Properties, Redwoods Rural Health Center, Whitethorn Construction, Whitethorn Winery, Wyckoff’s Plumbing.