St. Johnsbury/Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4003526
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/7/24 at approximately 0927 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kirby
VIOLATION:
Attempted Murder
Attempted Sexual Assault
1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Charles W. Hunt Jr.
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/7/28 at approximately 0927 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified by a family member of an incident that had taken place at a house located in Kirby.
Troopers responded and through investigation learned that Charles Hunt Jr. had caused pain, attempted to murder and sexually assaulted a member of the household.
Hunt was taken into custody and brought back to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.
Upon completion of Hunt's processing, the Honorable Judge Michael R. Kainen ordered Hunt held without bail pending arraignment scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.
No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Hunt's arraignment. Members of the media should contact the Criminal Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/08/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Sean Brennan
Patrol Commander
VSP St Johnsbury Troop "A"
802-748-3111
1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819