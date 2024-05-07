St. Johnsbury/Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4003526

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/7/24 at approximately 0927 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kirby

VIOLATION:

 Attempted Murder

 Attempted Sexual Assault

 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Charles W. Hunt Jr.

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Kirby

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/7/28 at approximately 0927 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified by a family member of an incident that had taken place at a house located in Kirby.

Troopers responded and through investigation learned that Charles Hunt Jr. had caused pain, attempted to murder and sexually assaulted a member of the household.

Hunt was taken into custody and brought back to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

Upon completion of Hunt's processing, the Honorable Judge Michael R. Kainen ordered Hunt held without bail pending arraignment scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Hunt's arraignment. Members of the media should contact the Criminal Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/08/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

