With a 2-Yr Rev. Growth of 1,159%, Health Advocates Network is #10 on Inc.’s SE Region’s Fastest-Growing Companies List
Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent
This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented employees, and the trust and confidence of our valued clients.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Health Advocates Network, Inc. is No. 10 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.
“We’re thrilled to rank #10 on Inc.’s list of the Southeast Regions fastest-growing companies,” remarked Kevin Little, Chief Executive Officer, Health Advocates Network. “This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented employees, and the trust and confidence of our valued clients. We are excited about the continued growth and success that lies ahead for Health Advocates Network.”
Health Advocates Network is a leading, quality-oriented scale provider of workforce solutions to healthcare systems and governmental agencies nationwide. It has been recognized with numerous awards for being an employer of choice. The management team has worked together for over twenty years.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region’s economy.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southeast. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.
“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.
About Health Advocates Network
Founded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies servicing healthcare clients. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.hanstaff.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
