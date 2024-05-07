NEWS RELEASE

May 7, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Cas Melanson White to Seventh District Juvenile Court

SALT LAKE CITY (May 7, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Cas Melanson White to Utah’s Seventh District Juvenile Court, filling a vacancy created by Presiding Judge Mary L. Manley’s retirement. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“I am thankful Cas Melanson White is willing to serve Utah’s youth and their families in the Seventh District Juvenile Court,” Gov. Cox said. “I know her knowledge and experience in child welfare will benefit these communities well.”

Melanson White’s career has spanned over two decades practicing in all aspects of juvenile court. Since 2016, she has been the managing attorney for the Guardian ad Litem’s office in Moab. Previously, she served as an assistant attorney general in the Utah Attorney General’s Office representing the Division of Child and Family Services in Moab. She has also served as an attorney and mediator in private practice at Melanson Law.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this appointment from the governor,” Melanson White said. “I have spent my career working in Utah’s Juvenile Courts and I am thankful for the opportunity to serve in this new capacity. If I am confirmed by the Senate, I look forward to serving the people of Grand and San Juan Counties with diligence, compassion, and impartiality. I am deeply grateful for Gov. Cox’s confidence in me, and for the support of my colleagues, friends, and family.”

###