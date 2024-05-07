Fresno’s newest judge makes local and California state history

Raj Singh Badhesha becomes the first ever Sikh to wear a judge’s robe in Fresno County and the first Sikh judge in California who observes the practice of wearing the Sikh headdress known as the dastar or pagri, Fresno city officials said.
