Red Meat Lover's Club Hosts 3rd Annual ‘Fairways & Filets’ at Boca Grove Golf & Tennis Club
Red Meat Lover's Club
Boca Raton Police Foundation
Easy Meats', Antonio Borges, RMLC Founder Evan Darnell, BRPF Board Members Nathan Berkoff and Ryan Leeds, NFL Star Jevon Kearse, BRPF Exec. Director Debbie Levine and Local Resident & Supporter Bryan Drowos
Over 70 Participants Raised Over $5,000 for the Boca Raton Police Foundation
The RMLC was honored to host this event to support the local police in our community.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Red Meat Lover's Club (RMLC), a South Florida-based business dining club hosted its 3rd Annual ‘Fairways & Filets’ event at Boca Grove Golf & Tennis Club in Boca Raton on Thursday, May 2, 2024. In partnership with Casa De Montecristo, the charity golf tournament had over 70 participants and raised over $5,000 for the Boca Raton Police Foundation.
The Red Meat Lover's Club is an organization that exists "to exalt the act of gathering, dining, and ensure that we are the best business dining club in the country,” and frequently works with charities at "meatings" around South Florida. The event benefitted the Boca Raton Police Foundation, which was established by community leaders and began operations in 2016 to support the public safety mission of the Boca Raton Police Services Department.
“The RMLC was honored to host this event to support the local police in our community,” said Evan Darnell, Founder of Red Meat Lover’s Club. “With increasing community expectations, budget reductions, rapidly changing equipment and technology, the need for a flexible funding option separate from the city budgetary process is more important than ever.”
“The event has quickly become one of the foundation's most popular community fundraisers,” said Debbie Levine, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Police Foundation. “The Red Meat Lovers Club members are incredibly generous.”
About Boca Raton Police Foundation
The Boca Raton Police Foundation (BRPF) is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization that exists to support the Boca Raton Police Department through the acceptance, management, and disbursement of tax-deductible gifts to enhance the safety of our community and the effectiveness of our Police Department. BRPF works to engage corporations, businesses, individuals, foundations, and other philanthropic organizations to partner with us in our efforts to keep Boca Raton safe. To learn more about our initiatives, visit www.bocaratonpolicefoundation.org.
About Red Meat Lover's Club
The Red Meat Lover's Club (RMLC) is a South Florida-based organization that “exists to exalt the act of gathering, dining, and ensure that we are the best business dining club in the country.” The club frequently works with charities at "meatings" around South Florida. For more information, please visit: https://rmlclub.com/.
