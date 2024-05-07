NPS Awards More Than $1.3 Million in Historic Preservation Grants in North Dakota

BISMARCK – On Monday, the National Park Service (NPS) announced the distribution of $1,373,867 to historic preservation offices in North Dakota. Specifically, the NPS awarded $869,584 to the State Historic Preservation Office and $504,283 to the following Tribal historic preservation offices:

$144,260 to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

$132,771 to the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Reservation (Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation)

$117,983 to the Spirit Lake Tribe of Fort Totten

$109,269 to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians

Grants distributed through the Historic Preservation Fund support local and state preservation programs, and fund protection of Tribal sites and cultural traditions.