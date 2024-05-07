Submit Release
Sen. Cramer: HUD Awards More Than $4.5 Million to 15 Public Housing Authorities in North Dakota

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the award of $4,517,125 to improve, modernize, develop, and finance public housing projects in the following 15 authorities in North Dakota:

  • $1,403,817 to the Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority
  • $840,784 to the Burleigh County Housing Authority
  • $679,011 to the Minot Housing Authority
  • $368,060 to the Housing Authority of Cass County
  • $306,177 to the Housing Authority of the City of Williston
  • $200,107 to the North Central Housing Authority
  • $174,601 to the Rolette County Housing Authority
  • $124,008 to the Barnes County Housing Authority
  • $99,698 to the Mercer County Housing Authority
  • $79,994 to the Traill County Housing Authority
  • $74,484 to the Nelson County Housing Authority
  • $58,121 to the Towner County Housing Authority
  • $43,160 to the Benson County Housing Authority
  • $43,072 to the Emmons County Housing Authority
  • $22,031 to the McIntosh County Housing Authority

