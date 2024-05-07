Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred this afternoon in Prince George’s County.

The driver of a Ford involved in the crash, identified as Dorothy Skinner, 74, of Beltsville, Maryland, was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced deceased. A passenger in the Ford, identified as Loren Jones, 15, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Prince George’s County emergency medical services personnel. Three other passengers were also transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of outer loop Interstate 495 at exit 27 (Interstate 95) for a report of a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Ford, operated by Skinner, was traveling westbound on I-495 when for unknown reasons, left the roadway and crashed into the wooded area.

Westbound lanes on I-495 were closed for more than 2 hours for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

