IDNR's furbearer grant application period open through May 24

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is accepting applications for the State Furbearer Fund Special Funds Grant Program through May 24.





The State Furbearer Fund provides grants to appropriate not-for-profit organizations, governmental entities, educational institutions, and corporations for projects that benefit fur-bearing mammals and improve harvesting opportunities for hunters and trappers of furbearers. Fur-bearing mammals are defined as badger, beaver, bobcat, coyote, grey fox, mink, muskrat, otter, opossum, raccoon, red fox, skunk, least weasel, and long-tailed weasel.





Educate hunters, trappers and the public about fur-bearing mammals and their management.

Provide instruction and training to current and potential hunters and trappers on techniques and laws associated with hunting and trapping furbearing mammals.

Support scientific research on the ecology, conservation, or management of furbearing mammals.

Develop or improve public fur-bearing mammal habitat management areas within Illinois.



