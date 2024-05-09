Unlocking Potential: The EB-5 Visa Advantage for International Students
Golden Gate Global reports an increase in EB-5 visa inquiries from Chinese, Indian, and UAE families positioning their children for higher education in the USA.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Gate Global (GGG) reports an increase in EB-5 visa inquiries from Chinese, Indian, and Emirati families positioning their children for higher education in the United States. The EB-5 visa program, a direct path to U.S. permanent residency, allows international students to realize the full potential of their American degree.
The latest research from the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 spotlights the United States' academic excellence as home to 58 of the top 200 global higher learning institutions. Yet those colleges and universities can be out of reach for international applicants. According to Blue Ivy Coaching, the admissions process at elite schools such as Harvard, Yale, and MIT can be 4-5 times more difficult for such students.
The EB-5 visa program is a path to U.S. residency via a minimum investment of $800,000, maintained for 3-5 years that leads to the creation of at least 10 full-time jobs. Investors, their spouses, and unmarried children under the age of 21, can obtain permanent residency usually within about two years of filing. From there, applicants have the option of naturalizing to obtain U.S. citizenship. Learn more about EB-5 visa.
Permanent residency via the EB-5 visa program provides a wide range of advantages for prospective students:
Higher Acceptance Rates: U.S. permanent residents are more competitive than international applicants
➣ Reduced Tuition Fees: Tuition savings of up to 70%
➣ Access to Financial Aid: Eligibility for scholarships, grants, and federal financial aid
➣ Broader Career Opportunities: Wider internship and job opportunities without the specter of the H1B lottery looming
➣ Flexibility in Study and Work: Study across disciplines and work without international student constraints
The EB-5 visa program offers unfettered access to the American education system and with it, boundless career opportunities. Learn more about the advantages of the EB-5 visa for international students.
Golden Gate Global is a leading USCIS-licensed regional center. GGG has successfully raised over $750 million of EB-5 capital from nearly 1,500 investors in 15 projects. The firm also enjoys a 100% USCIS project approval rate.
In addition, GGG has proudly repaid over $210 million in investor capital to more than 420 investors. These achievements underscore the firm’s commitment to providing viable investment opportunities to foreign families, in turn helping them build a future in the United States.
The ultimate guide: EB-5 visa for International Students