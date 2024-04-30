EB-5 Investors in Golden Gate Global’s Emerald Project Receive Conditional Green Cards
Golden Gate Global, a leading EB-5 regional center, is excited to announce the approval of multiple I-526 petitions by the USCIS for its Emerald project.
We are dedicated to facilitating our investors’ immigration goals and helping them secure a future in the United States.”SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Gate Global (“GGG”), a leading EB-5 regional center, is excited to announce the approval of multiple I-526 petitions by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for its Emerald project. This approval marks a significant milestone in the EB-5 immigration process, granting investors and their families conditional green cards that pave the way toward permanent residency in the United States with the option of becoming U.S. citizens, provided certain requirements are met.
— Mark Jorgensen, Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global.
Receiving a conditional green card is an essential step for EB-5 investors, enabling them to live and work in the United States. Investors subsequently become eligible to file for the removal of conditions on their green cards approximately 30 months after obtaining their conditional green cards. Learn more about the EB-5 visa process and timelines.
The Emerald is one of Seattle’s top modern high-rise luxury residential condominium buildings. The 40-story residential tower was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020 and features 262 signature condominium units, approximately 4,530 square feet of retail space, and 64 below-grade parking spaces. The property, located in downtown Seattle, Washington, steps away from the iconic Pike Place Market, offers panoramic views of Elliott Bay and various mountain ranges from the Olympic Peninsula to Mount Rainier and the Cascade Mountains. The Emerald provides residents with premier access to top-tier restaurants, vibrant bars, and music venues, cultural attractions, mass transit, and designated bike lanes. Among its luxurious amenities are a fitness room, yoga studio, a rooftop terrace with panoramic city views, and a residential guest suite, ensuring an unrivaled living experience.
“We are dedicated to facilitating our investors’ immigration goals and helping them secure a future in the United States. It is gratifying to see our investors move one step closer to achieving the American Dream by obtaining their conditional green cards,” stated Mark Jorgensen, Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global.
GGG is a leading regional center headquartered in San Francisco, California, designated by USCIS to facilitate EB-5 immigrant investment by channeling funds into high-impact projects around the United States. GGG enjoys a 100% USCIS project approval rate and has successfully raised over $750 million of EB-5 capital from investors from 30+ countries. More than 420 investors' families have already received their green cards and have been fully repaid after investing with GGG. Learn more about currently available EB-5 investment projects.
Jane Baklashov
Golden Gate Global
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube