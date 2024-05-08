Appellation Sun Valley Rural TEA EB-5 Project Awarded Form I-956F Exemplar Application Approval
The EB-5 regional center, Golden Gate Global, has received I-956F project approval from USCIS for its current Rural TEA project, the Appellation Sun Valley.
We are thrilled to announce that our Appellation Sun Valley project has received USCIS approval. We are proud of our outstanding track record, continuously maintaining a 100% project approval rate.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Gate Global, a leading California-based EB-5 regional center, received a Form I-956F project approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for its current Rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA) project, the Appellation Sun Valley. The decision continues GGG’s 100% USCIS project approval rate.
— Mark Jorgensen, Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global
“We are thrilled to announce that our Appellation Sun Valley project has received USCIS approval, affirming the strength of our project underwriting. This milestone not only highlights our dedication to meticulous due diligence but also reinforces our commitment to providing a secure and prosperous EB-5 investment opportunity. We are proud of our outstanding track record, continuously maintaining a 100% USCIS project approval rate," stated Mark Jorgensen, Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global.
Approval of Form I-956F is a crucial milestone in the EB-5 process. It confirms that USCIS has thoroughly reviewed and approved the project's documentation, ensuring it meets all EB-5 program requirements. This includes confirming Appellation Sun Valley's status as a rural targeted employment area, along with endorsing the project's job creation approach and its secured loan structure. This approval also underlines the robust protections in place for investors.
The Appellation Sun Valley is a luxury hotel in a popular four-season destination located at the entrance to the City of Ketchum, Idaho. It consists of a fully entitled 73-room resort hotel and 12 penthouse condominium residences, a roof observatory with a picturesque mountain view, and a signature restaurant and bar operated by Michelin-starred chef Charlie Palmer. Sun Valley is famous not only as an Olympic-quality ski destination but also as a home for celebrities and top-tier businesspeople.
Appellation Sun Valley qualifies for a 20% Rural Target Employment Area Visa Set Aside, which offers investors priority visa processing and current priority dates for all countries. The minimum required investment amount is $800,000. For this offering, investors have a 95%+ job creation cushion and a short 3-year EB-5 loan term with two 1-year extensions (3+1+1).
Founded in 2007, Golden Gate Global (GGG) is a leader in U.S. investment immigration. The regional center offers EB-5 visa opportunities through institutional-quality real estate projects for both domestic and international EB-5 investors. GGG enjoys a perfect track record:
● 100% USCIS project approval rate
● Raised over $750M from more than 1,400 EB-5 investors from 30+ countries
● Repaid over $210M in investor funds
● No repayment defaults
GGG finds the perfect balance between investors' immigration goals and their financial interests by providing premium and reliable investment options.
To learn more about EB-5, please visit the EB-5 Investor Visa Encyclopedia.
Jane Baklashov
Golden Gate Global
+1 657-445-9747
email us here