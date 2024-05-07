Welby to visit Zanzibar

The Archbishop of Canterbury will travel to Zanzibar this weekend to visit the Anglican church in the region and meet with political and religious leaders.

The Archbishop is making the long-planned visit at the invitation of the Primate of the Anglican Church of Tanzania, the Most Revd Maimbo Mndolwa. He will meet with Anglican bishops and clergy, as well as different faith leaders on the island. He will also meet the Presidents of Zanzibar and Tanzania.

On Sunday the Archbishop will preach at a Eucharist service in Christ Church Cathedral, which is built on the site of an old slave market, where he is expected to speak on healing, reconciliation and redemption.

Archbishop Justin said: “I’m looking forward to spending time with the Anglican Church in Zanzibar this weekend. From healthcare and social action projects, to addressing the dark and painful past of slavery, the Diocese has a mission to further the healing work of Christ in our world today. I look forward to praying with and learning from our brothers and sisters and being alongside them in their journey with Christ in Zanzibar”.

The Archbishop’s three-day visit begins on Friday and concludes on Sunday.