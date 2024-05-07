TEXAS, May 7 - May 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today recognized the critical role that local, regional, and statewide economic development organizations play in strengthening the Texas economy, creating new job opportunities, and enhancing the quality of life for all Texans by proclaiming May 6-10, 2024 as Economic Development Week in Texas.

“Economic development in Texas is a team sport that requires a collaborative effort from organizations across the state focused on attracting new businesses and new investments, as well as promoting and retaining business, right here in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, there are more than 700 economic development organizations across our great state. Their efforts not only bolster our mighty economy, but also support our local economies and small businesses. The Texas economy is truly the envy of the nation, and I thank our economic development partners for their dedication as we work together to build an even bigger, better Texas for generations to come.”

WATCH: Governor Abbott Proclaims 2024 Economic Development Week In Texas

Through Governor Abbott’s leadership, the $2.4 trillion Texas economy continues to reach new heights, becoming the eighth-largest economy in the world, and setting new records for total employment and jobs. Thanks to dedicated economic development professionals and organizations in every region of the state, Texas has remained the Best State for Business for a record-breaking 20 years in a row and been awarded the Governor's Cup for the most job-creating corporate relocation and expansion projects for the last 12 consecutive years.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is charged with marketing and promoting the state of Texas as a premier business location and travel destination and works closely with regional and community partners to ensure Texas remains the top state for business in the nation.

Read the Governor's proclamation.