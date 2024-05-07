Governor Abbott Appoints Morris To OneStar National Service Commission

TEXAS, May 7 - May 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Karin Morris to the OneStar National Service Commission for a term set to expire on March 15, 2026. The Commission promotes volunteerism in Texas and oversees the administration of the AmeriCorps programs for the state.

Karin Morris of Highland Village is the senior vice president of community impact for the Texas Rangers Baseball Club and serves as executive director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. She is an advisory board member for Women in Sports Entertainment, treasurer of Young Men’s Service League – Integrity Chapter, board member of the Arlington Education Foundation, and board member at-large for the Marcus Marauders Baseball Booster Club. Morris received a Bachelor of Science in International Business from Marquette University.