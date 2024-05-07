Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,335 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Morris To OneStar National Service Commission

TEXAS, May 7 - May 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Karin Morris to the OneStar National Service Commission for a term set to expire on March 15, 2026. The Commission promotes volunteerism in Texas and oversees the administration of the AmeriCorps programs for the state.

Karin Morris of Highland Village is the senior vice president of community impact for the Texas Rangers Baseball Club and serves as executive director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. She is an advisory board member for Women in Sports Entertainment, treasurer of Young Men’s Service League – Integrity Chapter, board member of the Arlington Education Foundation, and board member at-large for the Marcus Marauders Baseball Booster Club. Morris received a Bachelor of Science in International Business from Marquette University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Morris To OneStar National Service Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more