Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,326 in the last 365 days.

News Release-Fatal Crash-Colchester-24A1003174 - UPDATED

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A1003174                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Quincey Chandler

STATION: Williston                

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/6/24 @ 2055 hours

STREET: Interstate 89N

TOWN: Colchester

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 92

WEATHER:  Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 6th, 2024, at approximately 8:55 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report regarding a male pedestrian who had been struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 89N near mile marker 92 in the Town of Colchester.  The victim, identified as Bhim Jogi, 38 years old and a resident of Colchester, was lying in the travel lane along the white fog line when he was struck by two passenger cars and a tractor-trailer truck.  Jogi succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the incident.  The involved passenger vehicles promptly stopped at the scene and have been accounted for.  However, the Vermont State Police are actively seeking to identify the tractor-trailer unit and speak with the operator.  No criminal charges are anticipated against the drivers involved, as the investigation revealed that due to the darkness and Jogi's dark clothing, the operators were unable to see him lying in the roadway.  As part of the ongoing investigation, the deceased has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.  We urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses relevant information to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. 

Colchester Police, Fire and Rescue all assisted with this incident.

 

Sergeant Mike Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop “A” Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

News Release-Fatal Crash-Colchester-24A1003174 - UPDATED

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more