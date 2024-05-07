News Release-Fatal Crash-Colchester-24A1003174 - UPDATED

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A1003174

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Quincey Chandler

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 5/6/24 @ 2055 hours

STREET: Interstate 89N

TOWN: Colchester

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 92

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 6th, 2024, at approximately 8:55 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report regarding a male pedestrian who had been struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 89N near mile marker 92 in the Town of Colchester. The victim, identified as Bhim Jogi, 38 years old and a resident of Colchester, was lying in the travel lane along the white fog line when he was struck by two passenger cars and a tractor-trailer truck. Jogi succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the incident. The involved passenger vehicles promptly stopped at the scene and have been accounted for. However, the Vermont State Police are actively seeking to identify the tractor-trailer unit and speak with the operator. No criminal charges are anticipated against the drivers involved, as the investigation revealed that due to the darkness and Jogi's dark clothing, the operators were unable to see him lying in the roadway. As part of the ongoing investigation, the deceased has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination. We urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses relevant information to contact the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.

Colchester Police, Fire and Rescue all assisted with this incident.