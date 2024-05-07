Submit Release
Governor Henry McMaster Requests Disaster Declaration Following April 20 York County Storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist state and local recovery efforts following the dangerous storm system that moved through South Carolina on April 20, 2024. The storm produced high winds and large hail that impacted areas of York County. The request comes after extensive damage assessments determined 16 homes were destroyed, 12 homes experienced major damage, and residents experienced widespread roof and vehicle damage. 

"I have determined that the situation and survivor recovery needs in York County are of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and the affected local governments, such that federal assistance is necessary to supplement the ongoing efforts and available resources of the State, local governments, disaster relief organizations, and compensation by insurance for disaster-related losses," Governor Henry McMaster wrote in the letter. "Indeed, the impacts of the April 20 storm have resulted in threats to the safety, security, and welfare of residents of York County, particularly the most vulnerable residents in the storm’s path."

If granted by the White House, the declaration would help those affected by the storm through FEMA Individual Assistance Programs. These programs provide direct financial assistance to those who incurred property damage as a result of the storm.

