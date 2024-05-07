Continuing to Preserve Our State's Natural Beauty

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $3 million for 64 projects that will protect water quality, prevent farmland conversion, boost public access for outdoor recreation, and conserve open space. The funding awarded through the Conservation Partnership Program will support 44 not-for-profit land trusts across the state.

“The Conservation Partnership Program grants are a critical component to preserving our State's natural beauty and enhancing local communities,” Governor Hochul said. “With this increased funding, we are extending the reach and effectiveness of these projects to improve public health, increase tourism, foster sustainable economic development, and empower communities.”

Today’s grants are supported by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and will be used to leverage an additional $2.5 million in private and local funding. In coordination with Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the Land Trust Alliance administers the Conservation Partnership Program. Since the Conservation Partnership Program's creation in 2002, 1,208 grants totaling more than $31 million have been awarded to 94 land trusts. Cumulatively, the State's investment has leveraged an additional $32 million in private and local funding.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “The $3 million grants announced today are advancing locally led action to protect natural resources and habitats that are essential for mitigating climate change and preserving biodiversity. Governor Hochul’s leadership in securing crucial funding in the recent State Budget and unwavering support promoting natural climate solutions continues to be crucial to achieving the State’s climate goals and ‘30x30’ land conservation efforts that benefit all New Yorkers.”

A detailed breakdown of funded projects is available on DEC’s website. This year's grantees include 34 accredited land trusts that secured independent verification that their work and operations meet high standards for land conservation, stewardship, and nonprofit management, and are noted with an asterisk below. Grant awards are:

Capital Region – $604,536 total

Rensselaer Plateau Alliance*: Transaction Grants, $106,248

Pitney Meadows Community Farm: Catalyst Grant, $85,240

Grassland Bird Trust: Professional Development Grant, $100,000

Columbia Land Conservancy*: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $80,000

Huyck Preserve and Biological Resource Station*: Professional Development Grant, $56,475

Agricultural Stewardship Association*: Transaction Grants, $50,588

Saratoga PLAN*: Capacity Grant, $50,000

Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy*: Transaction Grant, $28,385

Lake George Land Conservancy*: Capacity Grant, $27,600

Greene Land Trust*: Capacity Grant, $10,000

Northeastern Cave Conservancy: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $10,000

Central New York – $145,000 total

Central New York Land Trust*: Professional Development Grant, $100,000

Cazenovia Preservation Foundation*: Capacity Grant, $45,000

Finger Lakes – $232,558 total

Genesee Land Trust*: Capacity Grant, $30,000; Professional Development Grant, $100,000

Ducks Unlimited*: Transaction Grant, $52,558

The Nature Conservancy*: Catalyst Grant, $50,000

Long Island – $138,380 total

North Shore Land Alliance*: Stewardship and Resource Management Grants, $93,380

HL Ferguson Museum: Capacity Grants, $45,000

Mid-Hudson – $828,496 total

Hudson Highlands Land Trust*: Capacity Grants $100,000

Mianus River Gorge Preserve*: Professional Development Grant, $100,000 Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $23,593

Mohonk Preserve*: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant; $100,000, Capacity Grant $47,000

Pound Ridge Land Conservancy*: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $68,000; Capacity Grant, $30,000

Woodstock Land Conservancy*: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $62,770

Dutchess Land Conservancy*: Capacity Grant $50,000; Transaction Grant, $11,106

Westchester Land Trust*: Transaction Grant $49,579; Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $29,500; Capacity Grant, $14,468

Teatown Lake Reservation: Catalyst Grant, $46,980

Wallkill Valley Land Trust*: Catalyst Grant, $40,000

Winnakee Land Trust*: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $33,600; Capacity Grant, $3,900

Lewisboro Land Trust: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $18,000

New York City – $227,500 total

Brooklyn Queens Land Trust: Professional Development Grant, $100,000

Open Space Institute*: Catalyst Grant, $82,000

Green Guerillas: Capacity Grants, $45,500

North Country – $508,601 total

Adirondack Land Trust*: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $100,000

Thousand Islands Land Trust*: Professional Development Grant, $90,000; Transaction Grant, $43,385

The Nature Conservancy*: Catalyst Grant, $82,000

Northeast Wilderness Trust*: Transaction Grant, $75,000

Indian River Lakes Conservancy*: Capacity Grant, $43,848; Transaction Grants, $20,378

Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust*: Capacity Grant, $41,440

OBI Land Trust: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $12,550

Southern Tier – $200,000 total

Finger Lakes Land Trust*: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $100,000

Otsego Land Trust*: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant, $100,000

Western New York – $189,929 total

Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust*: Professional Development Grant, $100,000

Grassroots Gardens WNY*: Capacity Grant, $50,000

Western New York Land Conservancy*: Capacity Grant, $32,000

The Nature Sanctuary Society of Western New York: Transaction Grant, $7,929

Land Trust Alliance President and CEO Andrew Bowman said, “The people of New York need and deserve open spaces for the many health, recreation and economic benefits they provide. This new round of Conservation Partnership Program grants signals a strong commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers and the environment and will leverage the strengths of New York’s land trust community to protect treasured local outdoor places and help provide important climate benefits. On behalf of the Land Trust Alliance, I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, former DEC Commissioner Seggos, and DEC Interim Commissioner Mahar for their work toward ensuring the continued availability of clean water, outdoor recreation, and economic opportunity in the face of climate change.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “Across New York, local land trust organizations have long led the effort to protect open spaces while spearheading community-based initiatives to safeguard our natural resources and wildlife, increase access to the outdoors and fight climate change. These new Conservation Partnership Program grants will provide much-needed support to these non-profits, and I thank Governor Hochul for making these investments from the Environmental Protection Fund.”

Assemblymember Deborah J. Glick said, “Conservation of our land is a vitally important step towards transforming the State of New York into a place of flourishing biodiversity. The 30×30 plan to conserve 30% of land within the U.S. ensures that conservation is prioritized and that wildlife shall continue to prosper, and New York State has made the same commitment. This funding will get us closer toward our conservation goal, and further demonstrates the importance of a robustly funded Environmental Protection Fund.”

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, “Under legislation I was proud to sponsor and pass into law, New York State joined the global community and federal government in setting a goal of preserving 30% of our land and water by 2030. This year’s budget makes significant investments in making that mandate a reality, which will help reduce and reverse biodiversity loss, preserve our natural resources, and help mitigate the effects of climate change. Thank you to Governor Hochul and my legislative colleagues for recognizing how vital these resources are in meeting our 30x30 mandate.”

In December 2022, Governor Hochul signed legislation setting the goal to support and contribute to national efforts to conserve at least 30 percent of U.S. land and water by 2030. This law promotes biodiversity and preserves New York's wildlife, forests, and clean water sources, which are all essential to New York's health and economy. The 2024-25 enacted State Budget sustains the EPF at a historic $400 million. The EPF provides funding for critical environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, enhanced recreational access, water quality improvement, and an aggressive environmental justice agenda.

About the Land Trust Alliance

Founded in 1982, the Land Trust Alliance is a national land conservation organization that works to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America. The Alliance represents approximately 950-member land trusts supported by more than 250,000 volunteers and 6.3 million members nationwide. The Alliance is based in Washington, D.C., and operates several regional offices. More information about the Alliance is available at www.landtrustalliance.org.