Denver-based City Thread Awards Grants to Baltimore, Salt Lake City, Spokane, Tampa for Mobility Project Acceleration
Denver-based non-profit City Thread, a transportation infrastructure and urban planning space firm, is awarding cities grants to accelerate mobility projects.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Thread, a national nonprofit consultancy improving communities through connected transportation, announced today its second cohort of Accelerated Mobility Playbook (AMP) Technical Assistance Grant recipients. The program will help cities achieve their transportation goals faster, making it easier for residents to move around their cities, among other positive impacts, like safety and climate improvement.
The second cohort of AMP Technical Assistance Grant recipients are Baltimore, MD; Salt Lake City, UT; Spokane, WA; and Tampa, FL.
“We are thrilled to welcome our second cohort of forward-thinking cities that are prioritizing mobility projects,” said Sara Studdard, City Thread partner. “We look forward to providing them with strategic guidance to help them achieve their connected transportation goals, and do so faster than thought possible.”
Led by national transportation infrastructure experts Zoe Kircos, Sara Studdard, and Kyle Wagenschutz, City Thread, through its AMP Technical Assistance Grant program, offers coaching, coalition building, and process support, enabling communities to accelerate and complete projects that improve mobility, safety, and community connectivity.
Prior to establishing City Thread, the founding partners pioneered this work through the Final Mile effort, which set out to determine if U.S. cities could move faster, more efficiently and more equitably to complete mobility networks in five U.S. cities. The answer was a resounding yes. Cities like Austin, TX, built out 115 miles of new bikeways in three years, instead of six, with the assistance of the AMP.
“Cities might have the plans, expertise, and public support to invest in mobility options. But they need an action plan for accelerating project delivery,” said Kyle Wagenschutz, partner, City Thread. “Mobility networks don't have to take forever to build. Our AMP Technical Assistance Grant program provides the right tools, coaching, and support to help city leaders move projects from paper to concrete.”
Using the AMP, City Thread establishes a diverse coalition of elected officials, city staff, community leaders, funders and residents to identify problems, brainstorm solutions, and develop a shared vision to accelerate mobility and place-based projects.
Building on a Network of Success
These five lucky cities join the likes of Austin, TX; Bainbridge Island, WA; Bentonville, AR; Cleveland, OH; Denver, CO; Gulfport, MS; Indianapolis, IN; Milwaukee, WI; New Orleans, LA; Petaluma, CA; Pittsburgh, PA; Providence, RI; Santa Rosa, CA; Syracuse, NY; and Tucson, AZ; all cities that have benefited from recent partnership with City Thread.
“City Thread’s encouragement made us shoot higher,” said Kevin Muhs, City Engineer, City of Milwaukee. “As a result of its development process and recommendations, we’ve already seen a direct impact on our work to build a more multimodal transportation system, and it’s given us a lot to think about regarding how to do our work quickly and effectively to implement Milwaukee’s Bikeway Vision.”
The AMP Technical Assistance Grant program supports cities regardless of their starting point. City Thread not only customizes solutions to meet a city’s specific needs but also provides an opportunity for them to convene with other city leaders at its annual AMP Gathering, which Kircos believes is paramount to cities’ success.
“Strengthening the relationship between elected leaders, municipal staff, grassroots, and philanthropic partners is key to any community’s success,” said Kircos. “And clear, consistent communication helps people feel connected during the public planning processes, which builds support of the intended outcomes.”
About City Thread:
City Thread is a national nonprofit organization that contributes to the well-being of communities by accelerating transportation projects that connect neighborhoods and help citizens move safely, efficiently, and equitably. Using its Accelerated Mobility Playbook (AMP), it engages city stakeholders to overcome obstacles faster and realize more connected communities that benefit everyone. City Thread is led by three passionate mobility experts, combining 50 years in urban and strategic planning, communications, organizing and fundraising. City Thread helps people achieve their transportation infrastructure dreams, and look forward to seeing the positive social, environmental, and economic effects of connected communities. City Thread’s work is actualized in cities all over the US and through the AMP Technical Assistance Grant Program, will continue to ignite systems change.
