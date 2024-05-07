Best-Selling Children's Author Mike Barnes Charms Hearts with Rhyming Stories and Vibrant Illustrations
Best-Selling Children's Author Mike Barnes Charms Hearts with Rhyming Stories and Vibrant IllustrationsSOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Barnes, a beloved children's author, is captivating young readers and parents alike with his heartwarming rhyming stories and charming illustrations.
Yay... I Love To Learn COMING SOON!
Coming Soon from Mr. B’s Children's Books – Yay…I Love to Learn is an exciting sequel to his recently introduced Yay…It’s My First Day of School. The thoughtful rhymes and colorful illustrations will encourage every child to be inspired to learn and grow.
“Yay… It’s My First Day of School” by Michael Barnes, illustrated by Blinky, has been released worldwide. This 32-page children’s book uses delightful illustrations and fun rhyming language to bring readers through the excitement and nervousness of the first day of school.
The story reminds young readers that everyone feels a bit anxious about the first day, whether it’s about where they’ll sit in class, who they’ll eat lunch with, or what the other kids will be like. Not only does the author address these common worries, he also reinforces the importance of kindness and acceptance of others, showing the bright future that’s possible when kids work together!
Yay… It’s My First Day of School (ISBN: 9781960142498) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The hardcover retails for $19.95 and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews are available upon request.
“Twins With Love x2” by Michael Barnes, illustrated by Blinky, has been released worldwide. This 40-page children's book tells the story of twin girls who share an incredible bond. Together or apart, the girls know that they’ll always be connected by their shared traits, the things they have in common, and the endless love they have for one another.
This delightful book celebrates the unique bond shared by all twins, exploring their magical connection that goes beyond words. While the girls may be separated by miles or even continents, they can still feel each other's love and understand one another without speaking.
Twins With Love x2 (ISBN: 978-1958729335) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The hardcover retails for $21.95 and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews are available upon request.
“Happy Makes Me Happy” by Michael Barnes, illustrated by Blinky, has been released worldwide. This 32-page children's book tells the charming story of a young girl and her dog, aptly named Happy. The girl and her dog have a loving, joyous relationship, and that connection teaches her how to interact with the rest of the world.
Through companionship and playfulness, Happy and his human friends share a wonderful day of smiles and laughter. The dog’s pleasant personality and open-hearted spirit shows the little girl – and with it, young readers – to treat people with kindness and care. With adorable illustrations and bouncy, rhyming prose, Barnes provides kids with a simple message that carries a big lesson. When kids treat those around them with kindness and look for goodness in everyday life, they flourish!
Happy Makes Me Happy (ISBN: 9781958729755) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The hardcover retails for $16.95. Review copies and interviews are available upon request.
Mr. B’s Books by Michael Barnes – Rhyming books that teach kindness and compassion, making the world a happier place. Mike Barnes' books are a wonderful addition to any child's bookshelf. With their positive messages and beautiful illustrations, they are sure to spark a love of reading and create lasting memories.
Learn more at https://mrbsbooks.com/
The books can be purchased at https://mrbsbooks.com/rhyming-books/ or on Amazon and Barnes and Noble
