New children’s book “Happy Makes Me Happy” by Michael Barnes is released, an endearing story of a dog named Happy
“Happy Makes Me Happy” by Michael Barnes is released, an endearing story of a dog named Happy and the valuable lessons of joy and kindness he providesSOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New children’s book “Happy Makes Me Happy” by Michael Barnes is released, an endearing story of a dog named Happy and the valuable lessons of joy and kindness he provides
“Happy Makes Me Happy” by Michael Barnes, illustrated by Blinky, has been released worldwide. This 32-page children's book tells the charming story of a young girl and her dog, aptly named Happy. The girl and her dog have a loving, joyous relationship, and that connection teaches her how to interact with the rest of the world.
Through companionship and playfulness, Happy and his human friends share a wonderful day of smiles and laughter. The dog’s pleasant personality and open-hearted spirit shows the little girl – and with it, young readers – to treat people with kindness and care. With adorable illustrations and bouncy, rhyming prose, Barnes provides kids with a simple message that carries a big lesson. When kids treat those around them with kindness and look for goodness in everyday life, they flourish!
Part of the Mr. B’s Books series, which also includes the forthcoming Twins with Love x2 and Yay…It’s My First Day of School, this wonderful book goes beyond teaching kids basic kindness and delves into the broad power of joy.
Dedicated to authentic servant-based leadership and teaching the values of love, care, and kindness, the author uses the relationship between the girl and her pet to highlight the power of connection, and to show that a heart full of love positively affects everyone around it.
Happy Makes Me Happy (ISBN: 9781958729755) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The hardcover retails for $16.95. Review copies and interviews are available upon request.
From the back cover:
A wonderful rhyming story about Happy the dog, and how his kind and gentle love for a little girl teaches children to spread love and kindness to everyone. This glowing story and magnificent illustrations will make your heart smile.
Mr. B’s Books by Michael Barnes – Rhyming books that teach kindness and compassion, making the world a happier place.
About MindStir Media:
MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.
Other