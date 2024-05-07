New children’s book “Yay… It’s My First Day of School” by Mr. B’s Books a story of making friends, and meeting teachers
“Yay… It’s My First Day of School” by Michael Barnes, illustrated by Blinky, has been released worldwide. This 32-page children’s book uses delightful illustrations and fun rhyming language to bring readers through the excitement and nervousness of the first day of school.
The story reminds young readers that everyone feels a bit anxious about the first day, whether it’s about where they’ll sit in class, who they’ll eat lunch with, or what the other kids will be like. Not only does the author address these common worries, he also reinforces the importance of kindness and acceptance of others, showing the bright future that’s possible when kids work together!
A part of the Mr. B’s Books series, which also includes the Amazon Bestsellers Happy Makes Me Happy and Twins With Love x2, this encouraging story builds on the author’s previous body of work, which aims to empower young people with self-confidence, love, and a broader understanding of the world they live in. The rhyming language and warm illustrations help keep the stories light and entertaining while teaching kids about important subjects.
For parents, teachers, and young students, this book perfectly encapsulates the feelings so many children face when preparing for school, and shows that with an open mind and positive attitude, anxiousness can quickly transform into new friends and great opportunities!
Yay… It’s My First Day of School (ISBN: 9781960142498) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The hardcover retails for $19.95 and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews are available upon request.
Yay... I Love To Learn COMING SOON!
Coming Soon from Mr. B’s Children's Books – Yay…I Love to Learn is an exciting sequel to his recently introduced Yay…It’s My First Day of School. The thoughtful rhymes and colorful illustrations will encourage every child to be inspired to learn and grow.
Learn more at https://mrbsbooks.com/
Purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble https://mrbsbooks.com/yayits-my-first-day-of-school-childrens-back-to-school-picture-book/
From the back cover:
Another wonderful rhyming story from Mr. B about the excitement of the first day of school… Yay. The fourteen rhymes and fun illustrations will bring so much fun and thoughtfulness to that magical first day and all the experiences of a child meeting new friends, teachers, finding their classes and even where they will sit. Like his first two books Happy Makes Me Happy and Twins With Love x2, your hearts will smile.
About the author:
Mike Barnes is a semi-retired new author whose passion for writing came to fruition upon his retirement from 38 years of authentic servant leadership.
As a father and grandfather, Mike was reading to his twin granddaughters and decided to unleash his passion for writing children’s books with rhyming stories about love, care, and kindness.
About MindStir Media:
MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.
