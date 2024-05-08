Newport Beach Facial Plastic Surgeon Outlines How to Regain More Youthful Facial Angles
Dr. Ali Sepehr, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, delves into how various surgical and non-surgical treatments can create a sharper jawline..NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Part of the natural aging process is the development of noticeable changes in one’s facial angles. Over time, a combination of factors — including the redistribution of subcutaneous fat, reduced collagen and elastin production, and a natural loss of skin elasticity — can lead to tissue laxity in the lower face and neck. These concerns are commonly known as a “turkey neck” or a “double chin.” Although age-related changes in the face can compromise a slim, sharp facial profile, there are a myriad of modern facial rejuvenation options that can restore sleeker contours in the lower face. Dr. Ali Sepehr, a fellowship-trained and double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, outlines the many jawline contouring techniques that can better define the face and neck while highlighting your youthful facial angles.
As founder and Medical Director of Newport-based practice OC Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Sepehr provides both surgical and non-surgical solutions to enhance the lower face — frequently combining the two modalities when necessary to achieve an outstanding result. When it comes to gaining a sharper, smoother jawline, Dr. Sepehr emphasizes the importance of an in-depth facial analysis to identify the aesthetic concerns obscuring the lower facial contour.
For those whose features look unbalanced or disproportionate, structural enhancement with chin augmentation may be the most optimal approach to redefine the jawline. This involves strategically combining a custom chin implant with fillers, depending on whether or not mild jowling is observed. With volume-enhancing fillers to sharpen the angle of the mandible and a custom implant to strengthen the chin, many patients with weak or recessed chins are able to achieve a more balanced, symmetrical, and youthful appearance. Plus, a chin implant often has the adjunctive effect of offsetting a nose that appears dominant, but is otherwise appropriate to the surrounding facial features.
If sagging skin and/or excess fat are preventing a sleeker jawline, the area can be resculpted with procedures like neck lift surgery and submental liposuction, respectively. Skin laxity along the jawline (jowls) tends to be one of the most telltale signs of facial aging, which is why facelift or neck lift surgery are designed to reclaim a smoother, more defined contour. Patients who are bothered by excess fullness in the face and wish to enjoy a slimmer look may benefit from neck liposuction, which can accentuate the transition between the lower face and neck, thereby sharpening the jawline.
Dr. Sepehr also adds that in many cases, a more integrated or holistic approach can be ideal. Depending on what patients hope to achieve, a RadiaLift — which approaches facial rejuvenation as a whole rather than focusing on one region of the face in isolation — may be the best solution to address signs of aging with consideration to a patient’s unique contours, shadows, and facial highlights. RadiaLift involves a stepwise treatment plan tailored to improve the eyes, cheeks, lips, forehead, nose, and skin in conjunction with each other. This typically involves both surgical and non-surgical options, which may include some combination of brow lift surgery, upper and lower blepharoplasty, a lower facelift and neck lift, upper lip lift surgery, chin augmentation, rhinoplasty, fillers, or laser skin resurfacing, among other treatments. Dr. Sepehr can give patients insight into the best ways to look more youthful and rejuvenated according to their goals.
About Ali Sepehr, MD
Dr. Ali Sepehr is a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon based in Newport Beach. He is one of few plastic surgeons who has completed a prestigious fellowship program in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Toronto. Dr. Sepehr belongs to numerous professional organizations, including the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society — a group that only admits the top four percent of doctors in the nation. On top of his work at OC Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Sepehr also educates fellows, residents, and medical students on the latest techniques at the University of California Irvine Medical Center. Dr. Sepehr is available for interview upon request.
