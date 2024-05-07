I Am Little Haiti Exhibit at Green Space Miami May 11-August 10, 2024
"I Am Little Haiti" exhibit at Green Space Miami, May 11-August 10, 2024. Presented by The Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab-FIU & Iris PhotoCollective.
Little Haiti cannot be erased. It is not fragile. Now, more than ever, amidst the fragile fabric of our democracy, it's time to be courageous, embrace our identity, and to celebrate it.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day another media outlet comes into Miami’s Little Haiti to unlock the secrets of “gentrification”: the shrinking radius of the neighborhood; the corrupt politicians homing in on monies meant to sustain community; the buildings knocked down; the empty lots; the sounds of yesteryear fading away, and so on. Some ask: “where is Little Haiti?” or “does it go beyond a few blocks radius?” or “do Haitian folks still reside here?” This exhibition, I Am Little Haiti, curated by Carl-Philippe Juste and Rebecca Friedman, PhD, provides another way in.
"I Am Little Haiti" represents the fifth chapter of a multi-year endeavor, generously funded by the Mellon Foundation through Florida International University’s Commons for Justice: Race, Risk, Resilience project, led by the Extreme Events Institute. This exhibition is a collaboration with Green Space Miami and The Green Family Foundation Trust.
Carl-Philippe Juste, a seasoned resident, esteemed photojournalist, and curator of the exhibition, emphasizes Little Haiti's resilience: "Little Haiti cannot be erased. It is not fragile. Now, more than ever, amidst the fragile fabric of our democracy, it's time to be courageous, embrace our identity, and to celebrate it. I am Little Haiti, and I extend the invitation for you to join me."
I Am Little Haiti – on view at Green Space Miami from May 11-August 10, 2024 – imagines the beauty and depth of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood and community across time and through space with layered, multi-vocal and multidisciplinary storytelling. And ultimately, by forging this connection between the Little Haiti on the gallery walls and the narratives of those who walk through and see, we all become part of the story.
Dr. Rebecca Friedman, Director of FIU’s Public Humanities Lab, reflects on the significance of this collaboration: "Curating this exhibition with Carl has been an honor. His legacy embodies the resilience we seek to convey. While the geographic footprint of Little Haiti may dwindle, its essence, values, and sense of community remain unwavering. Little Haiti cannot succumb to predatory development or political maneuvering. We aim to pay tribute to and celebrate all those connected to this historically and contemporarily significant place."
"I Am Little Haiti" unfolds across five chapters, employing a variety of mediums including photography, essays, videos, mixed media art, and the exhibition to investigate the evolving dynamics within the streets, homes, businesses, and public spaces of Miami’s Little Haiti. Within these spaces, the collective humanity of Little Haiti is palpable and its history, and community resonate deeply.
This exhibition is made possible through the generous support of the Mellon Foundation and its Commons for Justice project, in partnership with the Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance; IPC ArtSpace, Iris PhotoCollective; Green Space Miami; The Green Family Foundation Trust, and the Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab (WPHL)-FIU. The opening reception will be held on May 11 from 6-9 pm.
About Carl-Philippe Juste: Carl-Philippe Juste is an acclaimed photojournalist with a career spanning decades. His work has received international recognition for its dedication to capturing powerful narratives inspiring change.
About Dr. Rebecca Friedman, PhD: Dr. Rebecca Friedman is a Professor of History and Founding Director of the Public Humanities Lab at FIU. She is renowned for her expertise in community-engaged research and fostering university-community partnerships in the humanities and arts.
About Green Space Miami: Green Space Miami, a project of The Green Family Foundation Trust, serves as a platform for showcasing Miami's diverse artistic talent and supporting local artists through exhibitions and educational programs.
About FIU Commons for Justice: FIU Commons for Justice endeavors to address racial and ethnic inequities in disaster vulnerabilities and resilience resources through research, analysis, and community engagement.
About Iris PhotoCollective: Iris PhotoCollective empowers Photojournalists of Color to share independent narratives and stories, fostering an understanding of diverse cultures and experiences.
About the Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab-FIU: The Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab (WPHL) serves as FIU’s nucleus for public-facing research, teaching, and community initiatives in arts and culture.
About the Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance: The Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the Haitian American community through arts and cultural programming.
