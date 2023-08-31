A Call to the Ancestors Exhibition at Little Haiti Cultural Complex Honors Heritage and Fosters Community Connections
A Call to the Ancestors exhibit at Little Haiti Cultural Complex pays homage to Lincoln Memorial Park's history, uniting communities through art.
From September 16, 2023, to November 5, 2023, the highly acclaimed exhibition, A Call to the Ancestors, created and curated by award-winning photojournalist, Carl-Philippe Juste in collaboration with Florida International University's Dr. Rebecca Friedman, captures the essence of the historically significant Lincoln Memorial Park in Brownsville while celebrating ancestral traditions and inspiring community engagement.
A Call to the Ancestors portrays the story of the Lincoln Memorial Park, an institution that bears witness to the profound impact of segregation – both in life and in death – natural disasters, and human-initiated actions. Essays, photographs, and art pieces adorn the walls, weaving a collective narrative that showcases the cemetery's historic significance as a final resting place for Black Americans, including war veterans, lynching victims, and influential figures who shaped Miami's history.
This show is a collaboration among Juste’s Iris PhotoCollective, the Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance, FIU’s Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab (WPHL) and supported by FIU’s Mellon-funded project Commons for Justice: Race, Risk, Resilience.
One of the exhibition’s highlights is the interactive space of The Parlor, which offers guests the opportunity to leave a recorded message for their ancestors. These messages will be archived and ultimately integrated into the exhibition, as it travels to other spaces.
"This exhibition has been a labor of love and a testament to the resilience of communities. It provides a platform for diverse voices to unite in honoring our ancestors and preserving cultural heritage. This project truly embodies the power of art and culture in sparking transformative conversations and fostering healing," says curator Carl-Philippe Juste.
Beyond the poignant stories of loss and displacement due to natural disaster and human hands, A Call to the Ancestors celebrates the resilience and unity inherent in cultural and religious practices that mark the transition from this life to the next. The exhibition honors traditions from Haitian, Central and South American, Caribbean, African American and Native American communities, offering a poignant reminder of the transformative power of transition rituals in fostering reconciliation and healing, even as narratives get misshapen, and tides continue to rise.
Throughout the exhibition's run, the Little Haiti Cultural Complex hosts a captivating array of events and programming that bring the themes of A Call to the Ancestors to life. On October 27, from 6-midnight, there will be a multi-sensory Carnival: Celebration of Our Ancestors, including music from all the communities that are represented in the show, Indigenous, Central & South American, Haitian, African American and so forth.
We invite art enthusiasts, and community members to participate in these events, celebrating the rich tapestry of Miami and its multitude of diasporas.
For more information on upcoming events please contact
Rebecca Friedman 305 333 1542 or friedmar@fiu.edu.
About Carl Juste:
Carl Juste is an acclaimed photojournalist with a remarkable career spanning decades. His work has been recognized and awarded internationally, and he is known for his dedication to capturing powerful stories that inspire change and ignite important conversations.
About Iris PhotoCollective:
Iris PhotoCollective empowers Photojournalists of Color to share independent narratives and stories, fostering a deeper understanding of diverse cultures and experiences.
About Little Haiti Cultural Complex:
The Little Haiti Cultural Complex is a vibrant hub for art, culture, and community engagement in Miami, Florida. It serves as a space for celebrating the heritage and contributions of Haitian-Americans and other diverse communities in the region.
About Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance:
Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance is committed to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the Haitian-American community through arts and cultural programming.
About the Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab-FIU:
The Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab (WPHL) serves as FIU’s hub for public-facing research, teaching and community initiatives in the areas of arts and culture.
About the Commons for Justice-FIU:
The Mellon-funded FIU Race, Risk, and Resilience: Building a Local-to-Global "Commons for Justice" (FIU-‘CfJ’) project is a local-to-global Collaboratory that focuses on transforming discourse into action with social, cultural, and economic impact to address racial and ethnic inequities in pre-event disaster exposures and vulnerabilities as well as in post-event resilience resources and capacities.
