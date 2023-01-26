Mughal & McRae Renamed as M SEARCH, Executive Search & Leadership Advisory
Leading minority-owned executive search and leadership advisory firm rebrands following change in ownership
Our concierge approach to client service is symbolized by the crown in our logo and remains the royal standard for our work, while also recognizing my heritage as a British citizen with Indian roots. ”MIAMI, FL, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tina Engineer-McRae and her team at M SEARCH, Executive Search and Leadership Advisory, are pleased to announce their new name and logo following a change in ownership in Q3 2022.
— Tina Engineer-McRae President and Founder
“Our new name is crisp and simple, honoring our company history,” comments Tina Engineer-McRae, President and Founder of the firm. “Our ‘concierge approach’ to client service is symbolized by the crown in our logo and remains the royal standard for our work, while also recognizing my heritage as a British citizen with Indian roots. The team is thriving, living our values of Courage, Curiosity and Collaboration, and energized about our future as M SEARCH Executive Search and Leadership Advisory”.
The original firm was established in South Florida in 2007 with the express intent of providing a ‘concierge experience’ in executive search, with a core focus on building diverse leadership teams for clients. In recent years, the firm has grown significantly and expanded into leadership advisory services, led by Senior Vice President Valérie Derome, who delivers transformational change for hyper-growth and mature clients through a unique blend of design thinking and flair for talent leadership.
Tina Engineer-McRae took up full ownership and management of the firm in August 2022, celebrating its 15th anniversary, and formal certification as a female-led, Women’s Business Enterprise by WBENC. Tina was accepted into the membership of distinguished network CHIEF for the most powerful women in leadership. Last year also saw the promotion of Senior Client Director Fernando Vega to VP Executive Search, Partner.
About M SEARCH
M SEARCH is the leading minority-owned executive search & leadership advisory firm in North America. Through a distinctive ‘concierge’ approach, the firm partners with Fortune 1000, mid-size, hypergrowth, start-up, private equity-backed and non-profit organizations to attract and retain the best leaders and agents of change across all major industries. Leadership advisory programs deliver the full suite of talent solutions for organizations and individuals, optimizing team structure, the cultural environment and performance. Diversity, equity & inclusion is in the firm’s DNA, and it is accredited by AIRS as a Certified Diversity & Inclusion Recruiter.
