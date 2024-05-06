Prime Minister Golob: Healthy eating and sports go hand in hand

SLOVENIA, May 6 - Today, Prime Minister Robert Golob joined young athletes at the opening of the long-standing Youth Sports Games. This year, for the first time, the Youth Sports Games are being held in Ljubljana, with children and young people competing in ten sports disciplines. Some sporting idols were among those present at the opening ceremony.
