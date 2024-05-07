Only 80 Days to the 80th Anniversary of the Santa Clara County Fair
Celebrating Santa Clara County’s rich history of innovation and diversity July 25-28 and August 1-4
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the fair, and it is going to be a fantastic celebration that honors the past, present, and future.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Santa Clara County Fair is getting ready to celebrate its 80th anniversary with the theme “Celebrating 80 years of Innovation: From the Fields to the Future.” The fair will take place from July 25th to 28th and August 1st to 4th. It will be a nostalgic experience for people of all ages as it celebrates the rich history of innovation and diversity in Santa Clara County.
The fair promises to be unforgettable, with exciting activities for everyone. On Thursday, July 25th, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony will open the fair, followed by an honor for military veterans. Children aged 12 and under will receive free admission on this day. On Saturday, July 27th, the fairgrounds will host the Fair Parade.
This year's fair will feature many old favorites, such as the pig races, horse exhibit, dog show, rabbit and cavy show, goat show, a petting zoo, and the popular livestock auction in the Expo Hall. In addition, the fair will introduce new attractions that will pique the interest of children, teens, and adults, including the robotics exhibition and the Hop 'N' Vine Garden, featuring local wineries and breweries.
During the fair, enjoy various free entertainment on four stages, including music from multiple genres and eras. There will also be children's magic acts, pig races, BMX stunt shows, a mini-circus, and a carnival. Bungee jumps, and carnival rides are available for those seeking an adrenaline rush. The 2024 fair promises to be the ultimate family fun experience, delighting every member of your family.
Of course, no fair would be complete without food, and there will be plenty of options available. Fairgoers can indulge in traditional fair favorites such as Angelo's Pepper Steak and corn dogs or try new international dishes. There will also be a wine and beer garden and a tequila saloon for those looking to relax.
In addition to all the fun and excitement, there will be hands-on exhibits from Tech Interactive, opportunities to explore local flora and fauna, and home art displays to inspire creativity. Fairgoers can even get up close with the animals, including sheep, goats, pigs, horses, and mini donkeys.
"The Santa Clara County Fair has always been a significant event for the community. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the fair, and it is going to be a fantastic celebration that honors the past, present, and future," said Abe Andrade, Executive Director of the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Management Corporation.
Tickets are now on sale at HERE. Free tickets are available on designated days for children 12 and younger, seniors 62 and older, veterans, first responders, and those with special needs. Additionally, anyone who enters the poster contest will receive two complimentary tickets, and anyone who enters to join the parade will get a free ticket.
Fair Highlights:
• On Thursday, July 25th, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony will open the fair, followed by an honor for military veterans.
• Support the Jr Livestock Auction in the morning on August 3rd, followed by the Firefighters Chili Cook-Off, which benefits the Firefighter's burn unit.
• Special appearances by the Ninja Turtles on July 26 & Aug. 3 and Peppa the Pig on Aug. 4.
• Día De Feria! Experience the best of Latino culture on July 28 and August 4 at the Santa Clara County Fair.
• Special Days: Fri. 7/26: Veterans; Thurs. 8/1: Seniors; Sat 8/3: Special Needs & First Responders
• For the run of The Fair, enjoy the Hop ‘N Vine Garden, featuring local wineries and breweries
• Music lovers can look forward to great music throughout the fair’s run.
Poster Contest: Attention Artists of all Abilities! For the first time, the fair’s commemorative poster contest is open to people with special needs and school-age youth. All participants will receive two tickets to the fair's opening day on July 25. The deadline to submit is May 15. For contest rules, visit http://bit.ly/3wit6nc. For more details and to enter, contact Shea DeArman at (408) 494-3103 or SDearman@thefair.org.
Exhibitors: Calling People of all Ages, Cultures, Interests, and Abilities! Artists, craftspeople, inventors, collectors, hobbyists, and everyone in between are invited to participate in the fair's Home Arts exhibit. The exhibit welcomes entries in various categories. The deadline to submit your entries is June 26, 2024. For more information and to enter, please visit https://thefair.org/exhibitors/.
July 27th Parade: The fair is looking for entertaining, creative, and exciting entries to participate in the July 27th parade at 6 p.m. Equestrians, bands, floats, drill teams, dance teams, comical groups, military groups, and other unique, fun, and entertaining entries are invited to apply. Think outside the box! Click HERE to read the guidelines and apply to participate.
About the Santa Clara County Fair: The Santa Clara County Fair is an annual event celebrating the county's culture, heritage, and traditions. It features agricultural exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides, and more. The fair is produced by the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Management Corporation, a nonprofit organization that supports the Fair and other community events. The Fair will be held at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, 344 Tully Road, San Jose, CA 95111. For more information, visit the fair’s website at thefair.org.
