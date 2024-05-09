ALLIED BOLT & SCREW CORP STRUCTURAL STARS DESIGNED FOR HISTORICAL BUILDING RENOVATIONS
CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Bolt & Screw Corporation’s Structural Retaining Stars are domestically manufactured in the USA. Often referred to as ‘Seismic Earthquake Washers’ or ‘Century Star Washers’, having an architecturally accurate historic pattern and used as anchor plates or wall washers that are connected to a tie rod or bolt on exterior walls of masonry buildings for structural reinforcement used to brace the masonry wall against lateral bowing. Available in a five or six point star design from durable material of hot galvanized cast ductile iron or custom made in aluminum or bronze.
Structural Stars were very common in the 19th century. They are end pieces of threaded rods that run through the wall and are bolted to interior masonry walls or wooden crossbeams. These ‘Tie Rods’ literally ‘tie’ the walls to the interior and prevent walls from buckling.
Not all Stars are made the same. Know the difference between decorative and structural stars. These Structural Stars are specified in engineering plans as Gib Plates, Hurricane Bolts, Pattress Plates, Masonry Restraints and Tie Backs. Allied Bolt & Screw also carries all of the accessories such as rods, nuts, washers, plates, turnbuckles and drill bits which may be required to complete the project.
“It has been very interesting to be part of some very historical renovations nationwide and discussing the product requirements for these projects with engineers”, said Neil Goldberg, President. “Shipped nationwide to the oldest cities and historical areas like New Orleans, Savannah, San Francisco, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Williamsburg, St. Petersburg, Santa Fe and St. Augustine to name a few”.
Most Stars have a flat back and a 7/8″ ID. The Hot Galvanized recommended accompaniments are: 3/4 Ogee Washer, 3/4 USS Flat Washer, 3/4-10 Heavy Hex Nut and 3/4-10 x 6′ Threaded Rod. The 9″ Stars require 7/8″ hardware and the 13″ Stars require 1″ hardware.
“More often than not, the most popular size is 7-1/2″ (5 Point), although 5″ (6 Point), 7″ (5 Point), 9″ (6 Point), 10-1/2″ (5 Point), and 13″ (5 Point) are also readily available. The 7-1/2” size seems to meet most building requirements and are the most popular due to their size”, said Neil Goldberg.
Allied Bolt and Screw Corporation was incorporated in Massachusetts by Richard ‘Dick’ Goldberg and now managed by his son, Neil Goldberg. The company has built strong relationships since 1961 with an expansive quality inventory, exceptional service and highly valued customer appreciation. For more information, please visit our website, www.alliedbolt.com.
