EY Announces AJ Abdallat of Beyond Limits as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award Finalist
Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future
Being named as a finalist for such a prestigious award is a humbling honor and a testament to the incredible team at Beyond Limits who have dedicated themselves to driving innovation and impact. ”GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO AJ Abdallat of Beyond Limits was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award finalist.
— AJ Abdallat, CEO
Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors, and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.
Abdallat was one of 30 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
Abdallat stated, "Being named as a finalist for such a prestigious award is a humbling honor and a testament to the incredible team at Beyond Limits who have dedicated themselves to driving innovation and impact. Our journey has been guided by a relentless pursuit of excellence, fueled by a passion for transforming industries through the power of AI. At Beyond Limits, we've pioneered a Hybrid AI Platform that goes beyond traditional boundaries, delivering transparent explanations and intelligent recommendations that empower organizations to thrive in complex, high-stakes environments. This award is not just a recognition of past achievements but a reaffirmation of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible. I'm immensely proud of what we've accomplished together, and I'm excited for the future as we continue to revolutionize industries and shape the world for the better."
Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.
Regional award winners will be announced on June 13, 2024 during a special celebration at The Beverly Hills Hotel and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.
In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network, and access needed to unlock their full potential.
About Beyond Limits
Beyond Limits is an industrial-grade, Hybrid AI company that optimizes operations, boosts efficiency, and increases productivity for demanding industries. The company’s Hybrid AI Platform uniquely combines symbolic, numeric, and generative AI, blending human knowledge with operational content to create explainable solutions. This innovative approach enables companies to solve problems faster, with greater precision and reliability. Beyond Limits leverages advanced technology developed at Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions. For more information, visit www.beyond.ai or contact us at sales@beyond.ai.
