Beyond Limits Announces DocLink Quick Deploy Program Enabling Cloud ERP Users to “Go Live” in 30 Days
Fixed parameters, cost, and timeframe shrink time-to-value for companies needing to digitize their AP documents and automate processes quickly
DocLink’s one-of-a-kind repository and indexing capabilities provide incredible depth and robustness that can be utilized in accounts payable AND other departments.”GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Limits, a leading provider of its powerful content and process automation platform DocLink, today announced its new Quick Deploy program, enabling companies using a cloud ERP to get started on their digital transformation in just 30 days. With a fixed timetable and predictable cost, companies can immediately experience the full power of DocLink in AP, as there's no "light" version - Quick Deploy ensures maximum value from the outset.
— Jessica Quintanilla, Director of Professional Services
Jessica Quintanilla, Director of Professional Services stated, “With 25 years of successful DocLink implementations under our belt, Quick Deploy fuses proven best practices to ensure we can meet a guaranteed timetable, for a predictable fixed cost. DocLink’s one-of-a-kind repository and indexing capabilities provide incredible depth and robustness that can be utilized in accounts payable AND other departments. We designed Quick Deploy to simplify AP deployment so companies can experience value in 30 days, with the knowledge that DocLink can do so much more in phase 2 and beyond.”
Quick Deploy delivers many immediate benefits in AP, including reduced data entry, increased visibility and control of invoice transactions, and data access from anywhere.
However, at the heart of DocLink is its powerful repository, functioning as a centralized virtual filing system, where efficiency meets accessibility. Unlike standalone AP automation solutions, DocLink stores only one copy of each document whose index values make that document findable. This indexing system links all related documents and data together, facilitating seamless navigation and searchability based on any indexed property – not limited to just the file name. Additionally, seamless ERP integration ensures synchronized bi-directional data flow between systems, guaranteeing data accuracy and reliability. Users can also conveniently access and view non-ERP documents directly within the ERP interface.
About DocLink
Organizations worldwide turn to DocLink for its transformative capabilities in revolutionizing their daily manual operations. With its robust features, DocLink empowers businesses to digitize documents, eradicate manual tasks, automate workflows, and optimize critical processes across various departments. From AP and AR, to HR, sales order processing, contract management and beyond, companies who implement DocLink typically see ROI within 3-9 months.
Most companies start with DocLink in AP for immediate benefits, including:
• Faster invoice processing
• Touchless data entry
• Quick research
• Instant access anywhere
• Automated capture
• Easy audit prep
Quick Deploy Availability
DocLink Quick Deploy is available immediately for Cloud ERPs including Acumatica, D365BC, D365F&O, and Sage Intacct. Contact our team to learn more about DocLink at DocLinkSales@altec-inc.com.
About Beyond Limits
Beyond Limits is an industrial-grade, Hybrid AI company that optimizes operations, boosts efficiency, and increases productivity for demanding industries. The company’s Hybrid AI Platform uniquely combines symbolic, numeric, and generative AI, blending human knowledge with operational content to create explainable solutions. This innovative approach enables companies to solve problems faster, with greater precision and reliability. Additionally, the company’s powerful content and process automation platform DocLink, automates tedious manual processes in AP and other departments by digitizing documents and streamlining any vital business document process. Learn more at www.beyond.ai.
Sari Gallagher
Beyond Limits
sgallagher@beyond.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram