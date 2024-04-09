Beyond Limits Recognized as a Leader in Knowledge Management by KMWorld in Their 100 Companies That Matter in 2024
Company joins elite group driving innovation & shaping the future with its Hybrid AI technology, unlocking unprecedented value across mission-critical sectors
Our Hybrid AI Platform stands uniquely capable of explaining the reasoning behind its choices, earning the trust of human decision-makers, and yielding substantial ROI for organizations.”GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Limits, an industrial-grade AI software company, is proud to announce that it has been named one of KMWorld’s 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management for 2024. This prestigious award acknowledges the top organizations that show excellence and innovation in knowledge management.
— AJ Abdallat, CEO
The KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter list is compiled annually by a panel of esteemed judges and analysts who assess organizations based on various criteria, including product innovation, customer satisfaction, market presence, and impact on the industry.
The award is a testament to Beyond Limits’ commitment to empowering industrial businesses with its cutting-edge Hybrid AI technology for vital enterprise applications. Conventional AI
approaches, reliant on large data sets and ‘black box’ in nature (no explanations for their results), fall short in addressing complex industrial conditions and constraints where failure leads to costly consequences.
In contrast, Beyond Limits Hybrid AI Platform empowers organizations to surpass conventional AI by attaining a human-like capacity to perceive, understand, correlate, reason, and solve problems faster, with greater precision and reliability.
AJ Abdallat, CEO for Beyond Limits, stated, "This accolade reaffirms our position as a trusted AI technology partner for businesses seeking to optimize their knowledge processes and stay ahead in an increasingly knowledge-driven world. Mission critical industries such as energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and finance cannot afford to blindly rely on machine decisions without comprehensible rationale. Our Hybrid AI Platform stands uniquely capable of explaining the reasoning behind its choices, earning the trust of human decision-makers, and yielding substantial ROI for organizations.”
About Beyond Limits
Beyond Limits is an industrial-grade, Hybrid AI company that optimizes operations, boosts efficiency, and increases productivity for demanding industries. The company’s Hybrid AI Platform uniquely combines symbolic, numeric, and generative AI, blending human knowledge with operational content to create explainable solutions. This innovative approach enables companies to solve problems faster, with greater precision and reliability. For more information, visit www.beyond.ai or contact us at sales@beyond.ai.
