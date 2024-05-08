SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Golden Whale

Leading data-driven services provider announces plan to work with established iGaming consultancy firm in a bid to promote brand awareness across the Atlantic

By teaming up with an industry expert like Stephen, we’ll be able to broaden our horizons, expand our reach and really start pushing our game-changing products across the Americas and beyond.” — Eberhard Dürrschmid

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the iGaming industry, has announced a new strategic partnership with Golden Whale Productions, the pioneering data science company specializing in AI and machine learning-powered solutions for the gaming sector.

While the industry expertise brought by the firm will undoubtedly bring myriad benefits to Golden Whale’s operations, the major goal of the collaboration will be to promote awareness of the company’s products and services across the Americas and beyond over the coming months.

Founded by Stephen A. Crystal – a seasoned veteran in the global gaming industry with over 30 years of experience under his belt – SCCG Management has an established track record of delivering expert solutions for strategic success in areas such as iGaming and casino technology.

With a global network of clients and offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Latin America, SCCG is well-known for connecting companies with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth, which is exactly what Golden Whale is looking for as it enters its next phase.

Having already made a major impression across Europe - where its innovative data-driven solutions and pioneering products for the Gaming industry such as Foundation – scalable optimization modules for high-leverage decision making or the iterative machine learning system, LOOPs, have already been short-listed for a number of industry awards – Golden Whale its understandably keen to expand its outreach and the new partnership will give it the foothold to do precisely that.

As such, both parties are looking forward to the collaboration and the business opportunities SCCG will create for Golden Whale in the near future, with the former’s industry know-how and far-reaching network combining with the latter’s trailblazing technology to hopefully great effect.

Eberhard Dürrschmid, Chief Executive Officer at Golden Whale, said: “While Golden Whale has enjoyed an incredible year of growth during which the company quadrupled its revenue without the help of an external investor, our partnership with SCCG is definitely the next big step.

“By teaming up with an industry expert like Stephen, we’ll be able to broaden our horizons, expand our reach and really start pushing our game-changing products across the Americas and beyond. We’re really looking forward to collaboration and are hugely optimistic about the business opportunities it’ll bring as Golden Whale enters the next exciting stage of its evolution.”

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Golden Whale Productions brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in data science to the gaming industry. By combining their state-of-the-art technology with our global reach and extensive industry relationships, we are well-positioned to deliver unparalleled value to gaming operators worldwide. This partnership will empower companies to maximize their data potential and achieve new levels of success."

About Golden Whale

Golden Whale Productions is a provider of data-driven services and technology to the gaming industry. Our solutions integrate with existing gaming systems or can be used as new building blocks to enable gaming companies to implement and improve on complex machine learning tools and data science applications. This allows them to turn existing system components from CRM, to personalisation tools and game environments into learning systems.

www.goldenwhale.com

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

CONTACT